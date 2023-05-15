ROMAN’S WRITINGS: Mother dearest

This is a difficult one to write because how does one say thanks to the woman who gave you life?
Being the big softy that I am deep down, I can only be overcome with emotion when I think of the love I have for my mother, Toni. Transitioning from the youngest of three to the ‘man of the house’ when my father passed away created a completely new dynamic, where I went from being the youngest and taken care of, through college life partially on my own, and back home to trying to make it on my own, to trying to be the ‘strong one’ planning my father’s funeral with my sister, as my mother and brother took it hardest. But after going through that and ‘letting go and letting God’ do His thing, I’d venture to say our relationship has turned into something wonderfully different.
While I used to be the ‘spoiled’ one – depend on which sibling you ask – now I am the one that tries to spoil my mother as much as I can, which is usually pretty easy to do since she’s very humble and usually very easy to please. Little tokens of affections go a long way with her if it’s something that I know will mean a lot to her. Flowers or cleaning up something here, a pan dulce and coffee there and she’s happy.
- Some of my earliest memories of my mother – leftover in the horrible register of long-term memory my brain has hardly filed – have to do with her watering our front yard and me pestering her with questions on only God knows what, yet she was always gracious, always caring, always loving. I remember later in my adult years being at a religious retreat for men with my dad and the lecturers talking about God’s love being unconditional, and them asking us to, “Picture the person you think of when you think of love being unconditional; who is it?” I remember my dad both turning to each other and saying, “Your mom” / “Mom,” at almost the same time, and then both of our sets of eyes getting watery from coughfromallergiescoughat the exactly the same time.
It’s difficult to describe, the love of a mother, because words fail the kind of perfect, self-sacrificing and all-encompassing love a mother gives. The tender heart and loving care, the consistency of parental worry (even when you’re an adult), the steadfast faith and persevering of prayer, and the expressions of love only a mother can give fail me to be able to put into the right words. Those of you that having a loving relationship with your mother know what I mean; it just Is.
She and her love exists as a sign of God’s love for both you and mankind – the love and heartfelt care of a mother for you, and the fact that mothers and motherhood was created to not only perpetuate the species but nurture, care for, raise and send off the offspring to be ready for the world on their own, preparing and raising you in those special ways only your mom can. No one can love like a mother can love, and those of us (men, speaking from my own experience here) lucky enough to have found a spouse can only hope they are just as loving, tenderhearted, caring and amazing as our mothers were to us as we were growing up, being raised by her gentle hands.
Mom, I know sometimes I can be a handful. I can be cranky, short, speak in biting tones and be indifferent sometimes of the words that come out of my mouth when stressed or upset, but you know that doesn’t mean anything, because in the long scheme of things I can never repay you for who you are, what you do and how you’ve sacrificed to keep our family together and help me keep my sanity in this whirlwind of a world.
I wish I had more time, more money, and more patience to give you the things and experience I want to give you with however much time you have left in this world. All I can do is try my best to keep supporting you in the ways I can as I muddle through this rat-race.
Someone who was once close to me told me I got my heart from you, and though those parts of me are hidden away now more than they were then, I thank God I’ve learned to be like you in those best of ways.
I love you, mom. Thank you for everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.