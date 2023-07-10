ROMAN’S WRITINGS: On the local karaoke circuit

In this grand venture of working six days a week and still attempting to have “a life,” I came alive on the local karaoke circuit this past week. After a rendezvous with dinosaurs (don’t ask), a what seemed like an out-of-character Facebook status post for those who don’t really know me (but perfectly on-character for those who really know me), to my pleasant surprise, yielded karaoke fruit at Phoenix Bar on a Monday night.
Thanks to a wonderful friend particularly adept at making Long Island Iced Teas (and with a very nice singing voice to boot!), the bar’s owner and my new acquaintance/budding buddy Bobby was gracious enough to take the suggestion from his staff to turn a regular Monday night at the bar into a karaoke night. To my also pleasant surprise, a new friend from Brawley FD met me there, and somewhere between my KJ friend of a similar name, meeting Bobby, my fire pal, a group of Brits from NAF El Centro and the Long Islands, a good time was had. For a small bar, wow, what a great crowd it was that night — and yes I did buy the Brits shots, “had to fight you for our independence” be damned, lol. It made me forget about the dinosaurs or the rest of the work that awaited me after the Independence Day holiday, at least for a few hours. Thanks for the drinks and good company, Kenobi.
After a restful 4th of July despite an almost heatstroke from a friend, the warnings of the fire in Calipat, and the incessant (let’s call them) “Tijuana” bottle-rockets and the like in my neighborhood after sundown, fast forward through the Wednesday work day and off to Dogwood Bar for karaoke night round 2 of 3.
My regular karaoke pals – a friend and fellow Rotarian with a pretty face and nice singing voice and her friend JG (not the Rotarian JG) – kept me company, with the latter’s intuition being spot on the money regarding my sullen face and gray (albeit hard to sing) choice of first song. Of course they go out more often than I do, so maybe it was more like I was keeping them company. I saw an old acquaintance from high school that I was shocked to see out and about still in the Valley since I thought he moved away ages ago; I was even more shocked to hear his amazing, soulful voice grace the mic of KJ Finer Sounds. He was definitely the best singer that night.
Somewhere throughout the much weaker Long Islands, the needs-work carne asada fries and JG’s intuition at Dogwood, I think I’m starting to make not only a kindred karaoke-spirit but a close friend with my fellow Rotarian. At least I hope so.
Thursday night after work it was back to Phoenix Bar for a Round 3. Slightly different crowd, less “we’re going into a holiday” joviality, but still a good time with my pal of a similar name KJ, the duo of great bartenders, and a small group of young things that help me relive my youth even if only mostly vicariously.
Though I’m still in young skin I am secretly very old, so Round 4 with the regular karaoke pals didn’t happen at American Legion on Friday night like I wanted it to, but the resting on my day off was worth it. Because I really am old and because work duties call, I didn’t take up the youngsters on Lovin’s Saturday night, though I half-wanted to. Guess my body is not as young as my mind thinks it is. And for those wondering where to karaoke on Tuesday night, Ricochet Raceway (El Centro) is starting up on Tuesday nights, I think this week. In Brawley, 805 has a karaoke night throughout the week as well.
So why the bar-hopping? Honestly I’m not even much of a drinker outside of social situations, but as I’ve mentioned before, music, especially singing, is a release for me. No one expects if they’ve heard me sing mariachi or oldies to do a perfect Metallica or Linkin Park impression, but it’s there.
What made me laugh the most this week on the “Karaoke Circuit” was when one of the few Brits on Thursday says, “Who was just singing?” after the end of “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”
“Me,” I responded. “I **** you not, I thought it was the recording, mate.”
It was almost as funny when I told a friend who is suddenly and somewhat surprisingly on the fast track to becoming a real-life stepmom sooner than she’s ready for to “Come by karaoke tonight and I’ll dedicate a song to you and him …,” and yes the Axl Rose impression was spot-on too.
My first gig with OCD band is coming up next weekend.
All that’s left to do is grab the mic and see what’s what.
