ROMAN’S WRITINGS: Reiterating how to “help us help you,” and how you can help us too!

I’ve written this once before so pardon me a bit if it sounds like déjà vu for some of you, but we could once again use your help.
You see, being your local source for news as the newspaper of record in the Imperial Valley, we want to be able to best serve you. At the moment as we are repairing what I call the “Lemony Snicket” – aka “A Series of Unfortunate Events” where, through no fault of their own, we’ve lost personnel/reporters like flies to a mix of mostly personal issues – over the last few months, that doesn’t stop the need for local coverage and you, our dear readers, wanting to see your events, awards, and other things in the newspaper.
So I’m writing this to kindly remind you, you don’t have to leave it all to us. I welcome not only press releases from local agencies but story ideas where you can email or actually submit some of your own stories which cover some of the events we might not be able to physically get to in person. In other words, as mentioned before, you can “help us help you.”
Here are some guidelines to help you submit not just random photos with no context, or a short email with a vague story idea with no actual leads, but something that will help us go down the right track to find the answers you’re looking for, or pictures with actual photo caption information to tells the other readers who might read your submissions in our publication What the event is (official name of the event, usually found on a flyer or program), When the event was (date it occurred), Who was in those photos (their actual first and last names, and titles, if pertinent), and the like.
Press Releases:
I’m not going to take just anything, these need to be done in a discernable format and written in a manner that is coherent (even if simple). People assume that because I’m in this position I’m some kind of scholar … I’m not looking for a university-level research paper/article with full-on citations; we’re looking for stories or press releases written in a simple to understand manner so the next person that reads it understands why it was important, when it happened and has an idea why we as a news publication decided to run it.
What we cannot accept anything that can be considered advertisement-like. Those designations are made by our GM, who is also head of our advertisement department. I can be lenient to a certain extent but I’m not going to be when it comes to stories where you can tell you should be purchasing an ad for it rather than trying to get it run for free. We want to serve you but we are also business, and if you want to see more in-depth stories or just more local coverage in general (like we do), we need the funds to hire staff to do so. Just like I’m giving you the opportunity to “help us help you,” you can also “help us by helping us help you” by buying advertisements in this publication and/or renewing your subscription, and telling others they should re-subscribe or become a new subscribe to the IV Press.
Reader Photos submissions:
Our “Reader Photos” guidelines are published on page A2 every week. Just remember to include pertinent caption information, the “courtesy” part (aka who sent in and/or shot the photo) and you’re good. Again, please include names of people in the photo. Also, we’ve been getting some collages sent in recently…that’s a bit of a cheat code so I’m not sure yet that I’ll let that continue. To give everyone else a chance, please send single photos separately (can be multiple photos sent in the same email, but send as multiple attachments in the email) rather than full-on photo collages for the Readers Photos.
We want to get it right, so we need certain things to be able to do that as smoothly as we possibly can produce it.
Photos submitted with press releases, or “Contributor” courtesy articles:
These caption guidelines are a little more stringent as we’re talking them going along with what’s in the text story. As I mentioned last time I wrote one of these callouts, all you have to do is check out the format that’s being used in our local reporters’ photos (Marcie Landeros, etcetera), or the photos our sports reporter (Tom Ronco) turns in, and mimic that format. Those captions should, succinctly, answer the Who, What, When, and Where of that’s going on in the photo. (The story text itself needs to answer the Why, as well as those other questions and more.)
Opinion Pieces:
I can probably write a whole separate column on the guidelines for this, but generally not just everyone gets in to “Local’s Corner” (750 words or less), but anyone can submit a “Letter to the Editor” (350 words or less). As it states on our Opinion page just about every day, “Thank You” letters need to be 300 words or less. There is no line or specified days that LTEs or TY letters run; we run them as they come.
In closing, we’re wrapping up our search for new hires very soon here, so if there are any quality last minute submissions for reporters, today (August 14) is the last day to submit them. Submit potential reporter resumes to asingh@ivpressonline.com and Cc me at editor@ivpressonline.com. Best Regards all.
