ROMAN’S WRITINGS: Sol concert sueños: Is this real life?

The following is a stream of conscious of my thoughts leading up to and during the recent “Leyendas” concert of Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, which I participated in as a member of Mariachi Aurora de Calexico.
Friday, March 24 (my day “off”):
“Mom’s labs … oof, what a day and time to schedule them. I hope they actually help her.”
“Gotta get a haircut, can’t look like a scrub for the concert.”
“Can’t skip out on the gym.”
“Oh crap, only a few hours left to practice but I’m ready to pass out.”
*wakes up from a short rest*
“Procrastination is not my friend.”
“Ah crap less than two hours left to practice on my own before I have to practice with the group.”
*memorizes two songs for the concert*
“Time to go to group rehearsal.”
*drives to the Mariachi Aurora practice location in El Centro*
“Brittney’s Shrek hat is cute but is looks more like the aliens from Toy Story than Shrek. ‘The Clawwwww…’”
“Please get your part right so I don’t have to try and hold that high vocal note longer than I can, lol.”
*practices with the group for three hours*
“Hey, we sound pretty good. I’m not worried about the concert so much now.”
“OH CRAP I NEVER PICKED UP MY TRAJE FROM THE DRY CLEANRES AND THEY’RE CLOSED NOW AND NOT OPEN ON SATURDAYS!!!”
*minor panic mode*
Saturday, March 25 (day of the concert):
“How am I going to get this guy’s phone number to get my outfit out before the concert? I hope they check their answering machine or Facebook messages on Saturdays. Please God….”
“I hope we can get all this newspaper work done before I have to leave ... and it’s sound check time.”
“Uh oh, last minute changes … I’ll sit this one out. Need more advanced notice next time.”
“Well, that (sound check) didn’t go so bad. I hope we remember which mics we were at tonight for the real thing. Welp, back to work.”
*dealt with mini-crisis with impeccably bad timing at home*
“Yes! I got a name and phone number! Thank you El Centro Rotary friends for being clutch.”
“Almost done, almost done, almost done…”
“Oh no, he’s not answering…. Plan B: Three piece black suit. Oh well.”
“Yes, we did it! Done with tomorrow’s newspaper! Shower time again!”
“Sis made it!!!” *hugs*
Saturday – Pre-Concert time:
“Is that Dr. Farkas sitting on that fancy couch by himself? Time to meet in person.”
“Gotta find everyone else.”
“I wonder where Yvonne is…probably just getting ready still.”
“Maestro José is probably in the dressing room…”
*handles IV Press business for coverage*
“Those guys were pretty nice. I wonder if Willie’s here yet. *sends text*”
*hands out tickets/seats to Mariachi Aurora*
*handles band photographers*
*handles IV Press business for coverage some more*
“Wow, really launched into that story unexpectedly and it’s almost curtain time…”
Saturday — Concert time
“Where do I sit back here?”
“Bad time to need to go the bathroom man … I’ll just wait for him.”
*finds bandmate, finds seats stage left*
“I wish dad were here to see this.”
Voice: “I’m with you son.”
*tries not to get emotional*
*continues praying*
“The Southwest kids sound good. Good for them.”
“Ohp, here they come. Show time!”
Saturday — SHOW TIME
*confusion who goes on first and who stands where*
“Must be nerves.”
*shaky trumpet playing on parts of the first song*
“Oh, GREAT Crowd! You go Yvonne!!”
*gives gritos of encouragement on mic*
“Ohp…my turn…hope I can hold those high notes long enough…”
Voices from crowd before start of song: “GO ROMAN!”
*plays and sings “El Pastor”*
Me: “Gracias.”
“YES! Knocked it out of the park! Take us home Edgar!!”
*a few bad trumpet notes on my part*
“I wish I had more time than an hour to practice on my own and learn these parts.”
“Good job Edgar! Good job violins! Here comes the closer…”
Edgar: ♪ “Naci en los Algodonales, bajo un sol abrasadorrrr…” ♪
Crowd: *begins to cheer and sing along*
Edgar: *big finish*
Me: *more gritos of encouragement*
Mariachi Aurora: *bows and walks off stage*
Small sections of crowd: “¡Otra, otra!”
Me: *smiles*
“Did we really just do that, share a stage with Mariachi Sol de México? Is this real?”
And then Mariachi Sol de México absolutely slayed, bringing songs of mariachi legends to life in ways that only they can. The after concert get together was fun, getting to see the headliners behind the scenes in regular, familiar elements.
Still kind of feels like a dream.
José Hernández wants to come back and do it again. I hope it happens. Let’s make it happen.
