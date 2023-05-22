ROMAN’S WRITINGS: The heroics of the truth and catching corruption

The truth is a funny thing, and not so much in a comical way (usually) but more so that the truth can be stranger than fiction.
I decided to write about this because in my 10-plus years reporting in the Imperial Valley I’ve noticed a couple of things: People here in the Valley want the truth, but they don’t want to be associated with how it comes out into the daylight.
People are quick to complain about ‘the “Compa” complex,’ you know, the buddy-buddy system of how things sometimes get down in our small towns, county or what-have-you; yet when it’s time to talk to reporters or give the real story behind what’s happening, mum is the word. All the scores of people who are ready to talk suddenly disappear, or point to “you should talk to this person” rather than speak on it themselves on record.
Well I have a newsflash for all of you: That’s how things are kept secret around here. That’s how corruption stays hidden; good people like you don’t come out and talk about what’s going on in the shadows or behind closed doors.
If I am somehow able to digest the wonders of the book “The Path of the Devil: Camino del Diablo” by authors Dianne L. DeMille, PhD, Jeffrey Pearce, Randy Torgerson, and former Yuma DEA Supervisor Larry Ray Hardin in a short time, enough to get this column and a preview of that book into this same edition of IV Press, then readers will get a glimpse into how hard it is – in extreme cases such as working for the DEA and working in or with our local ports of entry in Yuma and Calexico – to tell the truth. The sacrifices and the constantly putting themselves in harm’s way that our law enforcement, and in particular DEA, put themselves in for the sake of our protection and the protection of our country do is mind boggling, especially after you talk to former agents who are willing to speak on it like the brave Mr. Larry Hardin.
But my point is, not every piece of truth is a life or death situation. People coming out and saying that they are walking out of work at the County because they are upset with a recent salary raise decision is likely not going to cost someone their job. Sex scandals happening in city situations, while they might be shameful on a personal level, should be talked about in the open if they’re going to save the next person(s) from experiencing the same types of harassment. Parents shouldn’t be afraid to speak out about what’s being taught or promoted in their children’s schools if they disagree with it, no matter what the age-of-the-day/societal pressures say. Getting out of an abusive relationship takes the courage and smarts to plan a safe exit, but letting someone you trust know what you’re going through is the first step before it gets worse or, God forbid, turns deadly. Speaking out to law enforcement about the drug deals going on a few blocks from where you live – or the murder that happened down the street – is likely not going to cost you your life. Also, my dear friends in law enforcement, this goes double for you if you know there is corruption in your department or nearby agencies yet you do nothing about it.
I say this because it is clear that people here want to suss out wrongdoings, but it has also been clear to me – for years – that this state of fear of speaking out against it publicly that people in this Valley choose to live in is completely contradictory to what they say they want to happen.
If you want things to change for the better you have to be an agent of change, and that starts with telling the truth. Yes, be smart about how you do it and who you talk to or don’t talk to about it, but nothing is ever going to change if no one ever says anything.
Being on the side of what’s good, right and just is hard; but no one ever said it was going to be easy. In the long run, though, I believe it’s worth it. So will all the people that will not go through the same horrors you have, if you speak out to help nip it in the bud before it grows and festers all the more. Take courage, have Faith, be careful and Be Blessed.
