ROMAN’S WRITINGS: Trekking through South America and the U.S. on a mission…that could be yours too!

The setting is a dark, edge of the rainforest in South America. Jon Stemkoski’s Celebrant Singers had just finished a concert at the bottom of an about-quarter-mile hill, lined with modest, shanty-type homes made of aluminum and wood. When the group finished their patented worship/testimony giving/prayer service concert, the sun had gone down and rain had buffeted the small barn house-like Christian church where the locals worship on a regular basis.
Aside from the size of the rainforest bugs startling a few of the Canadians on the team, the newest obstacle was trudging through the now much deeper mud hill, hiking up the quarter-mile with no street lights (because there were no streets, hence, no street lights), carrying their musical equipment of heavy PA speakers, mic stands, cords, musical instruments, sheet music and the like.
The … largest … of the Celebrants wondered how the group would make it up the mud-laden hill in the darkness of night, and perhaps what kind of creatures might be peering out at us from the shroud of the rainforest’s edge.
Spoiler: Yes, I said “us,” because I was the most portly of the Celebrants on that particular full summer/3-month music missionary team.
It was then I realized the lesson God was trying to teach me: Trust.
The locals who were there to guide us continued to guide us … by the light of their cell phones. They gingerly shone the light from their phones directly in front of our feet, so we could literally see only the very next step in front of us.
As we reached the top of the mounta – er, mud hill (some of us having to take a break and literally lean on a friend mid-way), we waiting for our water taxi to arrive. This time the group leaders learned that instead of piling the majority of the equipment and our small 15-person team into one of those lil’ boats to distribute the weight more evenly, so that maybe this time the boat won’t start sinking midway through that inlet from the Atlantic/Caribbean and whatever rainforest or shallow-loving deep sea creatures may be lurking beneath the muddy waters.
Me being prone to cramps in my calves since I was a child, I sat very gingerly in the boats since for some reason crossing that water-border at night seemed more perilous to me than it did during the daytime.
As we arrived at the shore back in the neighboring country of Suriname, the tide had come in, so what was a beach when we first left in the afternoon was now a “jump to the small stone steps or enjoy your swim” kind of venture.
While this was one of the two most harrowing adventure-stories I’ve had from my time doing music missionary work with Jon Stemkoski’s Celebrant Singers, don’t let my jaded lens of life deter you. In reality, even though it was not the most glamorous of treks, I learned a lot. God was teaching me that entire summer what it is to rely on Him rather than myself and my own smarts (or sometimes lack thereof) or inexperience.
With Celebrants (a nonprofit, interdenominational Christian ministry), I got to tour and give those concert/testimony/prayer services in 2014 throughout California and Guatemala – with the most amazing hosts in Guatemala, like I became an honorary part of their family – and then again in the summer of 2017, where this French Guiana concert started off the 8 days of concerts before the majority of them being done in neighboring Suriname, South America.
In addition to seeing insects and rainfall like I’ve never seen before, the people we ministered to through music and prayer and attending mass in different countries/different languages (on my own) was like no experience I’ve ever had before — and that’s saying something considering I’ve grown up with a healthy church life and doing ministry (with my family) since about the age of ten.
Why share this with you? It’s not just to put the bed the notion that some might have had that raising the $3,000 (in 2014) and $5,000 (in 2017) was paying for some kind of elaborate vacation because as I mentioned, we’re moving our own equipment and relying on the kindness of strangers to see us through.
No, I share this with you because touring and ministering with the Celebrant Singers is a worthwhile venture. If you’re unchurched, it will help you develop a closer relationship with Christ. If you ARE churched, it will perhaps broaden your horizons to a more ecumenical view of the Church worldwide.
In 2014, me and my then-worship band companions – Gabriel Coca of Calexico (now in San Antonio), Lupe Lopez of Brawley/Holtville (now in Visalia), and Miriam Cueto of Holtville (now in San Diego) – broke the Celebrants’ then-record of recruiting the most musicians from one spot, our little beloved Imperial Valley. All of us went on tour in that same Guatemala 2014 Team, which was also unprecedented that the Celebrants would allow an already-grouped group attend together. In addition, I invited my grew-up-atheist friend — who is now one of my 3 adult godsons — Flavio Miranda of Mexicali (now in Apple Valley), to that 2014 Celebrants Tour. On that tour he grew closer to God, met his now-wife Leslie, decided he wanted to become Catholic, and it led to the couple later getting married, Brady Bunch-ing their existing children into one family, and shortly thereafter birthing twins of their own.
Now in its 47th year of travel-based, in-person ministry, Jon Stemkoski’s Celebrant Singers have taken some hits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re still alive and kickin’. I write about them because what was once an invitation extended to me and others in the Imperial and Mexicali valleys, I now extend to others here once again.
The Celebrant Singers are in need of a male vocalist, lead trumpet player and a flautist (flute player) to go on tour with them to Taiwan for their Summer 2023 ministry trips. It is a great responsibility, but to paraphrase Stan Lee/Spider-Man’s uncle Ben, “With great talent comes great responsibility.”
For more information visit their website at celebrants.org or email jons@celebrants.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.