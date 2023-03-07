OTAY MESA, Calif. – A Romanian national in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody passed away at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, on Sunday, March 5. An autopsy is pending to determine the official cause of death.
According to a press release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on Wednesday, February 22, U.S. Border Patrol encountered Cristian Dumitascu, 50, near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. The ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) San Diego field office took custody of Dumitascu on Wednesday, March 1.
Dumitascu had a master hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 16. No additional details on Dumitascu’s death are available at this time, per the release.
Consistent with the ICE protocols, the appropriate components have been notified about the death, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).
Additionally, ICE notified the Romanian Embassy in Washington, D.C, of Dumitascu’s passing. ERO San Diego staff notified next of kin.
Per the release, "ICE remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure, and humane environments. Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay. All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental, and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. At no time during detention is a detained noncitizen denied emergent care."
Per the release, upon an official report of a detained noncitizen death, ICE ERO makes official notifications to Congress, non-governmental organization (NGO) stakeholders, and the media and posts a news release with relevant details on the public website within two business days, per agency policy. This information may be accessed at ICE.gov's Newsroom. Additionally, Congressional requirements described in the DHS Appropriations Bill (2018) require ICE to make public all reports regarding an in-custody death within 90 days. These reports may be accessed on ICE.gov.
"In accordance with detention standards, detained noncitizens within ICE Health Service Corps (IHSC) and non-IHSC-staffed facilities receive a health screening within 12 hours of arrival and a complete health assessment within 14 days," the release reads. "Each facility is staffed by medical care professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for direct patient access."
"While IHSC does not directly provide or direct the medical care provided in non-IHSC-staffed facilities, IHSC does oversee those facilities’ compliance with national detention standards and coordination of offsite care through medical referrals, as needed, through the Field Medical Coordinator Program," the release reads.
