ROMAN'S WRITINGS: Making "connections"

I’m a connector. I like to “connect” people, helping them make friends, or if they are visiting from afar, helping them “connect” to San Diego or the Imperial Valley, even if only for a short meal or a one day trip.
In looking back I can think of my (what now feels like) “long-time” SIC (Sister in Christ), Stephanie, and her now-husband Paul. I had nothing to do with them meeting, falling in love, and all that good stuff, but I was happy to show them around San Diego a bit when they were visiting the West Coast and wanting to visit San Diego Mission Church, or Misión Basilica San Diego de Alcalá for the initiated. Oddly enough, even as an (extremely) part-time reporter for The Southern Cross, I wouldn’t even call myself “initiated,” in that, that outing was probably my first time visiting the mission. I had no idea where I was taking them as we walked around the campus, but that’s the thing: Sometimes people follow me anyway because they assume I know what I’m doing (even if I start with only a vague idea). Why? I’ll call it instinct while some people will call it dumb luck, but the reality is it’s probably me trying to listen to God and letting Him guide me to a certain way or to the next step.
I know by the duration of the hug my good friend Stephanie gave me as we were saying goodbye that I had somehow made their trip a little more special, and the hug told me that it was nice that I considered Paul’s wants in the places I decided to show them. (This is my attempt at mind reading; I don’t really know if that’s true or not, but for the column’s sake, let’s just say it is.) How did I know he’d love a nature movie at the Reuben H. Fleet Center dome theater even though I literally hadn’t been there since junior high and I can barely remember what ran in yesterday’s newspaper? Let’s call it my connection to God. (Or dumb luck, or both.)
Then there was the semi-recent case of my only-knew-her-through-Xbox gamer pal Laura and her beau, Joshua (who I affectionately called “Josh-wah” ala Friends/Rachel Green, but neither of them knew that).
On their semi-hippie road trip from Boston out to Ramona, California, and backpacking/pipe whittling-and-selling type adventures, they decided to make a stop in little ol’ El Centro because Laura and I had been talking for two years but we never had a chance to meet up. Because I was (surprise, surprise) working my tail off to bring you the newspaper, they stopped in for a quick lunchtime visit.
I don’t know if it was the drink(s) or the conversations but apparently me just being my cheery self, paying for the great Mexican food of Jalisco Grill, giving them a super brief tour of IVP and my Funko Pop-laden office shelves, and later giving her my other-work sarape – because I knew they were traveling and might have trouble keeping warm – was enough for them to both enjoy their short visit – and be seen cheerily off to their next stop in Arizona. (Side note: I finally got to meet her cat, “Pumpkin,” who would frequently purr or meow in the mic as we were playing Marvel’s Avengers. The kitty was shyly hiding in car's clutter but she looked like she was having a good time hiding.)
And mostly recently, I invited my awesome trainer/nutritionist team to my ol’ IVROP co-workers Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Night. Did I know my nutritionist Dwayne “had a problem back in the Navy with gambling” when I asked him? No, lol. But I knew the group of guys and gals that get together are so amiable and fun that it didn’t matter.
Did I know he would be good at poker and win on the night? Yes. Did I feed him a few winnings to make sure he’d have a good time? Maybe. But mostly, I just wanted him and my (his) gym Angel to have a good time.
Honestly I think my favorite parts of the night were making them both crack up with a simple joke about her offering me Cheetos, both him and I giving her a look like, “What?! I/he can’t eat that!!” and me quipping “That’s how she stays in business.” Also the other: Him raking in his winnings stating 'I like money' akin to SpongeBobs' Mr. Krabs and me responding with “Gee, ya think?! I knew that since the first time I went in your supplements shop and dropped over $300,” to which he continued guffawing.
All in all, I don’t say this to praise myself in the least bit; my point is just this: Sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Genuine friendships, however brief or long-lasting, are worth it. Making a positive impact, whoever brief, can brighten someone’s day.
So when you see someone sullen, pensive, long-faced or completely exhausted because of those hours-upon-hours of work-stress I, I mean, they put in re: life, maybe return the favor? #PayItForward
(And in case you’re wondering: We’re at $100 buy-ins, and yes, it is exclusive. ;)
