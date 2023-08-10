EL CENTRO – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held as a grand opening for the new franchisee of Round Table Pizza® in the south end of El Centro on Tuesday, August 8.
"Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years," FAT Brands Inc. Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Erin Mandzik, wrote in an email to the Imperial Valley Press.
"Known for their homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend and gold-standard ingredients, the leading West Coast pizza franchise takes great pride in its classic family recipes, hand-crafted in the same manner since its founding in 1959 in Menlo Park, California," Mandzik wrote.
A Round Table Pizza® has not been located in the Imperial Valley since the 1990s. While the new Round Table was celebrated by franchisee owner Firas Qanbar and his family, the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and representatives from the City of El Centro for the Round Table Pizza Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, the carry out only restaurant previously had a soft opening in early July, according to social media posts from Rants and Raves of Imperial Valley.
The new Round Table Pizza restaurant is located at 508 E. Danenberg Drive #6, in El Centro and is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mendzik said.
