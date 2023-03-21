Salton Sea Partnership calls on Newsom to commit to measurable progress at Salton Sea

SALTON SEA – In response to comments by California Governor Gavin Newsom, touring the Salton Sea on Monday, March 20 with California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot, according to a press release from the Salton Sea Partnership, the Salton Sea Partnership issued the following statement:
“The governor’s visit to the Salton Sea is heartening, and we’re encouraged by Secretary Crowfoot’s commitment to fill the position vacated in August by Salton Sea Management Program head Arturo Delgado in a matter of days. However, today’s press conference was otherwise lacking in specifics," the release reads
"We were disappointed to hear nothing about support for and long-term management of various projects to mitigate wind-blown dust, construct recreation infrastructure and provide habitat, like the Bombay Beach Wetland, a 940 acre habitat enhancement project that aims to protect birds, pupfish, and wildlife," it reads. "Without a continuous collaboration between CNRA (California Natural Resources Agency) and the other entities involved, the project could be delayed for at least two years."
According to the release, Senate Bill 583, authored by State Sen. Steve Padilla (D-San Diego), would create a Salton Sea conservancy to oversee acquisition of land and management of projects and would do much to address these challenges.
"Communities throughout the region are key to ensuring a sustainable sea that complements local priorities and must have a voice in planning the projects that will impact them," the release reads. "For that reason, and to ensure that lithium recovery does no additional harm to the region, all lithium and battery supply chain related projects must undergo a full comprehensive permitting process that allows for accessible public engagement."
As the governor and Secretary Crowfoot said on Monday, per the release, "momentum is building at the Salton Sea, but communities suffering high rates of dust-related respiratory disease and wildlife relying on California’s largest lake as a life-giving oasis in an arid region need more than momentum."
"They need substantial results now," the release states.
"The Salton Sea Partnership is a group of policy, community and environmental nonprofit organizations working with government agencies towards a healthy, vibrant Salton Sea," per the press release.
