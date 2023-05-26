San Diego International Airport anticipates busiest summer travel season since 2019

SAN DIEGO – San Diego International Airport (SAN) is expecting to see more passengers this summer than at any time since the beginning of the pandemic. With Memorial Day weekend nearly upon us, and New T1 construction in full swing, SAN encourages passengers and those picking up/dropping to plan ahead, according to a press release from San Diego International Airport (SAN).
“Memorial Day weekend marks the traditional start of the busy summer travel season,” Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO, said in the press release. “We are already seeing about a 12 percent increase in passenger volumes compared to last year, and these numbers will only grow after this weekend.”
Passengers can expect congestion in front of the existing Terminal 1 and on the roadways approaching the airport, according to the release. Also, with construction underway on our new Terminal 1 parking structure (scheduled to open in late-2024), on-airport parking is extremely limited. Parking is currently available at SAN Terminal 2 Parking Plaza.
Beginning in June, expect additional construction impacts on the roadways along and approaching the airport.
Per the release, below are suggested tips for travelers coming through SAN during the summer months:
- Check your flight status. Before coming to the airport, be sure to check with your airline to confirm your flight time.
- Arrive early – Don’t cut it close. Expect traffic congestion due to construction. Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight. Busiest times curbside are 4:00 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. View current construction impacts at NewT1.com.
- Make parking reservations – secure your spot. Anyone planning to park at the airport should make reservations in advance. Reservations can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or curbside valet. Make reservations here.
- Traveling around SAN. If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle which transports passengers between the two terminals in an efficient manner.
- Free electric shuttle. The San Diego Flyer is a free shuttle bus service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick up is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 a.m.
- Get dropped off or use a ride-share. Have friends or family drop off or pick up. Lyft, Uber, or other rideshare options are also good alternatives.
- Follow the signs. Whether dropping off or picking up passengers, please follow construction signage and stay within marked lanes. Be alert and ensure car doors and personal belongings are not blocking other drivers and passengers. Lastly, follow the directions of Airport Traffic Officers – they are there to ensure the safety of everyone at the airport.
- Skip the traffic. Picking up? Avoid circling! The Cell Phone Lot in the Terminal 2 West Parking Lot on McCain Road is the perfect place to wait for your party. The lot is open from 5:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Once at the airport, sit back and shop, dine, and relax. Shops and restaurants inside the terminals are open to provide travel necessities, meals, snacks, and more. Visit san.org/Shop-Dine-Relax for hours and locations of SAN concessionaires.
To learn more about construction impacts, transit options, and more, visit newt1.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.