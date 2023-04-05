CALEXICO – San Diego State University Imperial Valley's (SDSU-IV) Steppling Art Gallery will debut an interactive exhibit related to an ongoing oral history project focusing on Imperial Valley’s earliest African-American residents and their descendants on Thursday, April 6, in Calexico.
The Deep Roots Oral History Project exhibit presents the participants’ histories using a mixture of video, audio and interactive components to create an intimate and immersive experience. Its opening night debut will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will remain on display until June 24.
Gallery visitors can view the exhibition during the venue’s hours of operation. Visitors are encouraged to share their own personal oral histories by using a custom-made telephone booth equipped with a recording device.
The oral history project was started in 2020 as a collaborative effort between the nonprofit Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee and San Diego State University Imperial Valley.
Patrons will also have the opportunity to share their responses to the exhibition in the form of a written question, response, or an observation. Visitors will be encouraged to fill out an index card and hang it on a clothesline installed as part of the exhibition.
The initial focus of the first oral history interviews was on the Imperial Valley’s African American community because of past historians’ and writers’ exclusion of the Black community in their historical works.
The project has since expanded to other underrepresented ethnic groups, including the Imperial Valley’s Chinese and Filipino communities.
An archive of the videos and transcripts of the participants’ interviews will be housed at the SDSU-IV library in Calexico and accessible for the community and scholars to access. An online archive is also available through the San Diego State University library.
The Deep Roots exhibition can be viewed during the gallery’s hours of operation from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays through May 2, and by appointment afterward.
