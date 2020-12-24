Santa Claus tours through Brawley

BRAWLEY — Santa Claus toured this city Monday and Tuesday evening with all the Christmas cheer one would expect.

In the absence of an open sleigh and red-nosed reindeer, the city provided Mr. Claus use of Brawley Fire Department Engine 3913 as a Brawley Police Department patrol unit led the way with its red, white and blue lights.

Santa was in town from 5 to 7:30 p.m. both days.

On Monday, he went to neighborhoods north of Main Street. On Tuesday, he went to neighborhoods south of Main. Both days, the Christmas caravan started east and traveled west.

The city tour was contactless. The city asked residents to follow all state and local health and safety guidelines and recommendations.

Santa Claus waves while passing by the front of Pioneers Memorial Hospital during the city of Brawley’s Santa Tour event on Tuesday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Spectators watch as the Christmas caravan passes through Jones Street during the city of Brawley’s Santa Tour event on Monday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Santa Claus raises his arms while passing through the intersection of K and First streets during the city of Brawley’s Santa Tour event on Tuesday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Santa Claus records a video using his cell phone while sitting on a Brawley Fire Department fire engine during the city of Brawley’s Santa Tour event on Monday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Residents along B Street watch as the Christmas caravan passes by during Brawley’s Santa Tour event on Monday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

