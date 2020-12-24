Santa Claus tours through Brawley

BRAWLEY — Santa Claus toured this city Monday and Tuesday evening with all the Christmas cheer one would expect.
In the absence of an open sleigh and red-nosed reindeer, the city provided Mr. Claus use of Brawley Fire Department Engine 3913 as a Brawley Police Department patrol unit led the way with its red, white and blue lights.
Santa was in town from 5 to 7:30 p.m. both days.
On Monday, he went to neighborhoods north of Main Street. On Tuesday, he went to neighborhoods south of Main. Both days, the Christmas caravan started east and traveled west.
The city tour was contactless. The city asked residents to follow all state and local health and safety guidelines and recommendations.
