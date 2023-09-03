Sauza receives Ohtli Award by Mexican Consulate in Calexico

EL CENTRO – The executive director of the Sure Helpline Center, Margaret Sauza, has received the Ohtli Award granted by the Mexican government in recognition of citizens who work in favor of Mexican communities abroad.
In a letter, the Consul of Mexico in Calexico, Tarcisio Navarrete, sent a letter to Sauza dated August 28 in which the Consulate informed Sauza of the delivery of her recognition.
According to the Consul, the Ohtli Recognition Evaluation Committee of the Institute for Mexicans Abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs approved her candidacy, which was presented by the same Consulate.
The award recognizes "her exceptional career on behalf of Mexican communities in Imperial County, and particularly for her tireless support of survivors of sexual violence, most of them young women of Mexican origin," the letter states.
This award, which is given once a year, consists of a medal, a silver rosette and a diploma.
The award recognizes Mexicans or their descendants who have distinguished themselves for their work over the years for the benefit of the community of Mexican origin abroad in any field of human endeavor.
In particular, the recognition highlights those who have dedicated their lives and professional activity to “open the gap” abroad so that the younger generations of Mexicans can find a relatively easier path to walk, a press release reads.
"Considering her commendable social work, which has clearly benefited the Mexican community in Imperial County, it will be an honor for me to present her with the 2023 Ohtli Recognition during the event to celebrate the Independence of Mexico," the Consul noted in the letter.
The "2023 Mexican Independence Day event," co-titled "Mariachi sin Fronteras Festival," will take place on Saturday, September 16 at San Diego State University Imperial Valley in Calexico.
Sauza has also received various awards, including Las Primeras de MANA del Valle Imperial, among many others in the past.
