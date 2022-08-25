CALEXICO- Amid all the usual worries, and they are many, that Imperial Valley athletic directors and football coaches have when crafting the best schedule for their teams, none have to worry about having a home field.
Unless of course, you are David Wong, the veteran Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots head coach who enters his eight season as a semi-nomad.
For the past seven seasons, the low-key but competitive Wong has done his best to work out schedules that utilize Valley school’s fields when they are playing away.
“This season Southwest will remain our traditional field home field,” Wong said. “We will work around them using their facility and we have a good working relationship with them and have used their field often.”
Not having a football or a baseball field wasn’t an issue when the current Vincent Memorial opened in 1949 as the all-girls' Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy.
It moved to its present location in 1966, became coeducational, and in 2002, the school was renamed Vincent Memorial Catholic High School.
Noting that the football program, founded in the 1990’s by coach Jaime Santos, has never had its own field, Wong has developed a good relationship with several of the Valley’s schools in addition to Southwest.
For Wong, one of the easier games to schedule is a game with the Eagles which takes place Thursday at 7 p.m. at Southwest which on their schedule is an 'away' game.
For Vincent, Southwest is one of two Thursday games now on the schedule, the other coming on September 15th against CETYS-Mexicali at Southwest.
“They were happy to move the game because Friday the 16th is Mexican Independence Day and a big holiday,” Wong said. “They are traditionally on our schedule but due to the pandemic they have not fielded a team the last few years.”
The CETYS game is also a showcase of sorts as Wong recruits players from Mexico who qualify academically to attend Vincent and pass an interview before being accepted.
“We compete at times for players with them coming out of the America Youth Football programs in Mexicali … it's a big population down there,” Wong said, noting that unlike private schools elsewhere, Vincent does not recruit locally.
“Unlike most parodical school programs who recruit within the public schools in their area, like they do in San Diego, we haven’t done that.”
Wong and Vincent are coming off a 5-5 season in 2021 and were pleasantly surprised when the CIF-SDS placed them in Division V for the playoffs.
“Last season we were in D-IV and we beat the five we should have and lost to the five with the better records but did not make the playoffs,” Wong said. “We did not think we would be realigned to Division V but we were, it's a surprise and I'm glad because we're playing a tough schedule and should get a good seed.”
Wong and the Scots will receive maximum power ranking points for their season-opening win last week over D-II San Diego High and have power ranking no-lose games against D-III Bonita Vista High and now D-IV Calexico, Palo Verde, and Holtville.
Wong always has an eye towards the CIF playoffs having piloted the Scots in 2017 to a CIF D-V title and the CIF-State championship game played at Calexico High’s Ward Field.
“League-wise we have to take care business to win the Desert League,” Wong said. “And with Palo Verde and Holtville moving up to D-IV, no matter what the outcome, the power-ranking points will be good every game.”
2022 Vincent Memorial Catholic Football Schedule
Mascot: Scots
Colors: Navy, White, Gold
Coach: David Wong (8th Season)
Desert League - CIF San Diego Section Division V
Date Time Opponent
Aug. 19 7:00p San Diego (Southwest)
Aug. 25 (Th) 7:00p @ Southwest
Sep. 02 7:00p @ El Cajon Valley
Sep. 09 6:30p Castle Park (Southwest)
Sep. 15 (Th) 7:00p CETYS-Mexicali (Southwest)
Sep. 23 12:00p @ Bonita Vista (Chula Vista)
Sep. 30 7:00p Palo Verde (Southwest)*
Oct. 07 BYE
Oct. 14 7:00p @ Calipatria*
Oct. 21 7:00p Holtville (TBA)*
Oct. 28 7:00p Calexico (TBA)
