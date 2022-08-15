SAN DIEGO- This weekend saw the start of the 2022 prep football season as most of the Valley’s teams participated in full-contact scrimmages at Central High and University City High School Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
At Cal Jones Field on Friday night, four varsity teams, Calipatria, Central, Palo Verde, and Yuma high schools squared off in the Imperial Valley Football Coaches Association Annual scrimmage.
The IVFCA is a traditional scrimmage where the teams run a set number of plays on offense and defense on a 40-yard field against every other team.
Meanwhile, Friday afternoon the Imperial Tigers were the first of three Valley teams playing in the San Diego Football Night Lights Magazine Kick-Off Classic when they met the Sweetwater High Red Devils.
The Kick-Off Classic is conducted closer to a game with subtle variations including four-ten-minute quarters, teams playing the entire field, and first-downs governing possession. Punts are kicked but not returned and all post-scoring possessions begin at the 20 yard-line.
Regardless of a scrimmage's format, CIF rules state that no official score is kept, but for the record, while no scores were kept at the Kick-Off Classic, Brawley, Imperial, and Southwest all “outscored” their opponents.
“It’s been a good thing for us, I definitely like the game format because it allows us to do some things that a regular scrimmage doesn’t,” Imperial coach David Shaw said whose Tigers were appearing in their seventh Classic. “It supports a good cause in the San Diego Food Bank and the organization is always helping kids get into college.”
It was the second year that Shaw has coached in the Classic and having a more game-oriented format was important as the Tigers have their season bye this week.
“We have the first game bye. We were supposed to play Tri-City Christian but they canceled this summer and we could not fill week one,” Shaw said. “That made this scrimmage more important because it is more like the game we should have had before we face West Hills who plays Friday.”
Saturday Brawley and Southwest varsity teams took the field at University City High with the Eagles scrimmaging first when they took on San Diego’s Hoover High Cardinals.
“We really like it … it’s more of a game situation than the one at home and having officials gave it a game atmosphere,” Southwest High coach John Haines said. “We have a lot of young players and it was really good for us as we play next Friday … if they invite us back we’re coming.”
Haines also used the scrimmage as a ‘coaching moment’ as the Eagles will be aiming to make the CIF-San Diego Section playoffs this year in Division V, which includes Hoover.
“Our goal is to make the D-V playoffs and our schedule has three D-II schools,” Haines said. “I wanted our players to play in San Diego and also against a school we may see in the playoffs.”
Also Saturday afternoon, the Brawley Wildcats faced off against the Morse High Tigers and coach Jon Self has generally taken the Wildcats out of the Valley for their scrimmages, preferring a multi-team format.
“I like four-way scrimmages and I think it’s good to see teams you may not see during the season but might see in the playoffs,” Self, who was participating in the Kick-Off Classic for the second year, said.
“Basically with multiple teams if you are not successful against one team you can come right back and be successful against another one … in this format if you don’t match-up well it is a long scrimmage for one of the teams.”
In the Brawley-Morse scrimmage, both teams had their moments with the Wildcats having a few more.
“We did a lot of good things and there was, as expected, a lot we have to clean up,” Self said. “We converted on third-down on offense and got off the field after third-down on defense … those are things you can’t do in a traditional scrimmage.”
The scrimmages involving Valley teams also involved training and review for the new and veteran referees of the Imperial Valley Football Officials Association as they too get ready for the upcoming season.
The IVFOA commitment extended to all the Valley’s teams as they had crews at both, Central High and in San Diego at the Kick-Off Classic.
