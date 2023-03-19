SCS BOA Orchestra District Festival Scores
Central Wind Ensemble – Superior
William Moreno Junior High Band – Good
Wilson Jr. High Orchestra – Excellent
Enrique Camarena Junior High Band – comments only
Southwest High School Wind Ensemble – Unanimous Superior
Calexico High School Wind Ensemble – Excellent
Southwest Cadet Orchestra – Superior
Kennedy Middle School beginning Orchestra – Excellent
Holtville High School Band – Good
Southwest Chamber Orchestra – Superior
Kennedy Middle School Intermediate Orchestra – Superior
Southwest High School Concert Band – Unanimous Superior
McCabe/Corfman Orchestra - Superior
Imperial High School Concert Band – Good
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.