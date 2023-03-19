SCS BOA Orchestra District Festival Scores

Central Wind Ensemble – Superior

William Moreno Junior High Band – Good

Wilson Jr. High Orchestra – Excellent

Enrique Camarena Junior High Band – comments only

Southwest High School Wind Ensemble – Unanimous Superior

Calexico High School Wind Ensemble – Excellent

Southwest Cadet Orchestra – Superior

Kennedy Middle School beginning Orchestra – Excellent

Holtville High School Band – Good

Southwest Chamber Orchestra – Superior

Kennedy Middle School Intermediate Orchestra – Superior

Southwest High School Concert Band – Unanimous Superior

McCabe/Corfman Orchestra - Superior

Imperial High School Concert Band – Good

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.