BRAWLEY – San Diego State University is releasing new design renderings of the upcoming SDSU Imperial Valley Sciences and Engineering Laboratories building in Brawley.
The project is a result of $80 million in state funding from Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) opportunities, tying into regional plans for major economic development as California’s “Lithium Valley.” The facility is set to open in fall 2025.
The university, together with Sundt Construction and AC Martin, is currently in the design development phase of the project. Formal project approval by the California State University Board of Trustees is anticipated in November 2023, with construction expected to begin in January 2024.
The Sciences and Engineering Laboratories will also house a STEM Innovation Hub for students and faculty to collaborate with one another, while also incorporating a design that speaks to the culture and identity of the surrounding community. This new hub is one part of the university’s commitment to meeting both current and future geothermal energy sector demands – empowering the local community – and delivering skilled, highly educated professionals that are ready to dive into the workforce.
