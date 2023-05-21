CALEXICO – About 400 graduating students participated in San Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley’s 2023 Commencement ceremony here at the Rollie Carrillo Quad on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m.
According to a press release from SDSU-IV, the top five majors for the SDSU-IV Class of 2023 are psychology with 95 graduates, criminal justice with 75 graduates, liberal studies with 51 graduates, social work with 22 graduates, and nursing with 17 graduates.
As part of the 2023 Commencement ceremony, SDSU Imperial Valley awarded Brawley native Jose Padilla with an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree for his commitment in providing free legal services to low-income residents of rural counties and agricultural workers, according to the release. Padilla is the grandson of farmworkers from Imperial Valley. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Stanford University and a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.
Padilla retired at the end of 2022, when his nonprofit law firm California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA) established a fellowship fund in his name to support interns and fellows launching careers in social justice law. Padilla’s sister, Irene Salazar, accepted the degree on his behalf at the ceremony, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.