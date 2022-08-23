CALEXICO — San Diego State University Imperial Valley announced on Friday the return of the shuttle program that connects with the main campus.
According to the institution, the program helps create ease in travel between San Diego and Imperial Valley locations to help create and facilitate research, academic, and student engagement activities.
Facial coverings are required while boarding the shuttle service.
The bus shuttle starts on August 23; pick-up and drop-off locations are on Hardy Avenue at Campus Green at SDSU and the Imperial Valley Parking Lot. The service will operate at no cost to students, faculty, and staff three days each week based on the following schedule:
-The morning route picks up at SDSU at 5:45 a.m. and arrives at the Imperial Valley campus at 8:05 a.m.
-The morning route departs from the Imperial Valley campus at 8:35 a.m. and arrives at SDSU at 10:50 a.m.
-The evening route picks up at SDSU at 7:00 p.m. and arrives at the Imperial Valley campus at 9:20 p.m.
-The evening route departs from Imperial Valley at 9:50 p.m.
Students and staff can check the shuttle service online at imperialvalley.sdsu.edu/about/shuttle_service
