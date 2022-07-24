CALEXICO – A progress pride flag now waves at the entrance of San Diego State University Imperial Valley; after the institution’s Cross Cultural Center organized a raising ceremony on Thursday.
“It’s important for the student community, especially the LGBTIA+ students to feel welcome and validated on campus,” said Christie Jimenez, CCC graduate assistant. “They are in a safe space here in the community.”
According to Jimenez, this flag-raising ceremony represented a sign of progress and change.
In 2021, the institution was listed among 30 chosen for Campus Pride Index’s Best of the Best Colleges and Universities in the United States for its support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) students.
Despite the ranking, Jazmyn Horton-Alvarado, president of Associated Students at SDSU, felt that the Imperial Valley campus was lacking in showing support and allyship.
“With the advocacy, now that I see a rainbow flag being flown and events such as these, diversity, inclusion, and social justice it makes me feel like I have a place,” said Horton-Alvarado. “It makes me feel like my existence and identity are being honored and respected by a prestigious institution such as SDSU. I think it is special and glad that it’s finally happening.”
Following the flag-raising event, she also was a panelist with Frida Diaz, vice president of Associated Students at SDSU; both shared a talk about Queer student experience in higher education at the Imperial Valley.
“Many students identify as LGBT, that don’t have support at home, we can bring them here,” added Diaz.
During the beginning of the panel, the students shared a candid overview of growing up queer in the Imperial Valley, acknowledging their true selves and strengths and challenges faced during their lifetime. They also discussed grassroots initiatives toward creating more inclusive learning environments.
Diaz highlighted the importance of supporting close family members or friends who are part of the LGBTIA+ community.
“Especially in a community like ours, where it’s either frowned upon or you’re seen as something that is not the norm,” said Diaz. “You have to be proud of it, where you come from, and love each other.”
Horton-Alvarado advises the younger generations to be vocal in advocacy and stay true to who they are.
“Stay educated and aware of what’s happening in our country,” added Horton-Alvarado. “Being really accepting and there for people is important.”
