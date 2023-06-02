It’s a dream countless college students across the country visualize: walking across the commencement stage with loved ones seated a stone’s throw away, their cheers and applause loud enough to compete with the announcement of their name.
When Andrea Van Bebber first transferred to San Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley she was determined to earn her bachelor’s degree in psychology, but assumed – like so many other binational students – her family would not be able to physically see her do it.
On May 12, inside the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC)’s theater in Mexicali, Mexico, Van Bebber, with her family a few rows away, heard her name called during the second annual Transborder “Building Bridges” Graduation Ceremony.
“It’s extremely rewarding to have the opportunity to have my parents join me for a graduation ceremony because there were times I had to sacrifice family time to continue my studies,” said Van Bebber. “Nevertheless, they always cheered me on, supported me relentlessly, and without their support I wouldn’t be here today.”
In 2022, SDSU Imperial Valley’s Cross-Cultural Center held the first-ever Transborder “Building Bridges” Graduation Ceremony for graduates, like Van Bebber, whose immediate family members cannot cross the border to attend SDSU’s commencement ceremonies. Organizers believe the 2022 ceremony was also the first of its kind among colleges and universities in the U.S.
“We named this graduation ‘Building Bridges’ because it was informed by Transfronterizx students’ cultural ties in their civic leadership and activism on both sides of the border,” said Vannessa Falcon Orta, lecturer and faculty director of the Cross-Cultural Center at SDSU Imperial Valley. “This ceremony is dedicated to the social justice of Transfronterizx students who form part of mix-immigration status families. This ceremony creates a bridge between the U.S. and Mexico through unity, compassion and care for our students and community.”
Equipped with positive feedback from students and their families, SDSU expanded the initiative in 2023. This year, the university held two transborder ceremonies: one in Mexicali and a second in Tijuana for San Diego-based students.
“It was pretty emotional,” said Estephanie Bencomo, a transborder student and Class of 2023 graduate, who earned her bachelor’s degree, double-majoring in both English and Spanish. “I never would have thought that something like this would happen, – honestly.”
On May 3 Bencomo and her mother, father and younger brother attended SDSU’s Transborder Graudation Ceremony at UABC’s Tijuana campus.
“My mom cried with happiness when I told her (about the ceremony),” said Bencomo. “She said, ‘You know, I didn’t want to tell you because I didn’t want to make you upset but to think about not being able to go to your commencement ceremony made me sad, but now, with this opportunity, that’s a gift.’”
“The transborder graduation ceremonies in Tijuana and Mexicali mark a significant milestone for Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) committed to fostering inclusivity for students and families on both sides of the border,” said Associate Vice President for International Affairs Cristina Alfaro.
“As we move forward, this transborder graduation tradition has the power to inspire other institutions, paving the way for a future where educational boundaries dissolve, and students from different nations can come together to foster a global perspective while celebrating their accomplishments,” said Alfaro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.