EL CENTRO – On Thursday, August 31, 2023, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Border Crimes Suppression Team, with assistance of agents from the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Brawley Police Investigations Team (BIT), and the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force (NTF), served three separate search warrants on residences located in the City of Brawley and the City of Calipatria.
According to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, these search warrants were a result of a month’s long investigation into the illegal purchase, sales and distribution of narcotics. The search warrants were served at residences located on the 200 block of G Street and the 700 block of C Street in the City of Brawley. The third warrant was served at an apartment located on the 600 block of East Bonita Street in the City of Calipatria.
As a result of these warrants being served, several firearms, U.S. currency, illicit and illegally obtained prescription narcotics, illegal high capacity gun magazines and ammunition was located and taken as evidence from the three locations, per the release.
Three arrests were made during this operation. According to the release, Elijah Roberts, a 23 year old resident of Brawley, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and possession of a ghost gun and high capacity magazines. Bryson Allen, a 25 year old resident of Brawley, was arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and possession of marijuana for sales. Latrell Thomas, a 25 year old resident of Calipatria, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.
All three were booked into the Imperial County Jail, per the release.
"We would like to thank the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Brawley Police Department and the Imperial County Narcotic Task force for their assistance in this operation," the ICSO release reads.
"The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office remains committed and dedicated to protecting the residents of our Communities by actively investigating the manufacturing, transportation and sales of illegal narcotics," it reads.
