SEELEY – Missoula Children’s Theater makes its debut performance at Seeley Elementary School, granting students access to theater arts for the first time.
The Missoula Children’s Theater is a touring children’s theater group that spends a single week in a community, working with their children to put on a play. In less than five days, Seeley students – many of whom have never been on stage before – auditioned, learned their lines, new music, and even choreography.
Twenty-one students performed two performances of the Missoula Children’s Theater’s original adaptation of “Rumpelstiltskin” on Saturday afternoon, January 21, with one performance at 3 p.m.. and the second at at 5 p.m.
In this adaptation, a strange little gnome appears "from here, there and everywhere," and spins Clara’s straw into gold for the price of her precious honey farm. To save her farm, Clara must figure out this little gnomes name, Rumpelstiltskin, according to the play description.
Seeley Elementary School Principal Juan Aguilera said the school decided to bring Missoula children’s Theater in to give their students a taste of another piece of the arts.
“We have a music program and have our art classroom … now the students have had the chance to get to experience the theater arts as well,” Aguilera said.
