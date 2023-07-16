SACRAMENTO – This past week, Senator Steve Padilla’s (D-San Diego) legislation to accelerate California’s efforts to approve energy transmission projects, Senate Bill 619, passed both the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee with bipartisan support.
According to a press release from Sen. Steve Padilla's office, "California will need to spend billions in new transmission infrastructure investments in the next decade to meet our (state's) existing targets. Meeting this unprecedented demand will require California to simultaneously accelerate planning, siting, permitting, and construction of a modern electrical grid, while carefully managing its costs." The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) estimates California will require thousands of megawatts of new transmission capacity every year during that time.
"Despite the overwhelming need to expand our electrical grid, the California Public Utilities Commission has not authorized a new transmission project in over a decade," the release reads. "The current process requires multiple agencies, duplicative analyses, and permitting processes that take years to complete and create unnecessary cost overruns and substantial delays."
According to the release, current transmission projects are delayed by almost five years, and have run up tens of millions of dollars in extra costs. Absent substantial changes to the state’s current planning and permitting processes, California will not meet its visionary climate goals and the state’s fragile energy grid will experience unprecedented strain, it reads.
"SB 619 would expand upon last year’s AB 205 authorizing the California Energy Commission (CEC) to certify transmission projects that cost over $250 million," according to the release. "The measure is a piece of much larger and overdue conversation happening throughout the state on how California can meet its climate goals, deliver reliable power to homes and businesses, manage costs and add transparency to modernizing California’s electrical grid."
“California’s ambitious clean energy goals set an example for the rest of the world. But, our clean energy goals are only one piece of the equation,” Senator Padilla said in the release. “We must turn our focus to modernizing the system of delivery for the clean energy we generate. If we rely on the grid of the past, we will not be able to build the energy supply of the future.”
“SB 619 will enact significant reform in accelerating the approval and build out of large new transmission lines by consolidating environmental reviews and permitting at the California Energy Commission,” V. John White, Legislative Director for Clean Power Campaign, said in the release. “Without new transmission, there can be no transition to clean energy.”
SB 619 passed both the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee unanimously. The bill now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee, the release reads.
