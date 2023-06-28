Senator Padilla secures critical investments for Imperial Valley in 2023/24 State Budget

SACRAMENTO – On Tuesday, June 27, the California Legislature passed the 2023/24 state budget, which included critical investments in projects around the Imperial Valley.
According to a press release from the Office of Sen. Steve Padilla, Senator Padilla, whose district includes all of Imperial County, worked with legislative leaders to secure these investments in the Valley’s future. These projects will spur new investments in lithium separation and battery production, pave roads to help residents to travel around rural communities safely, improve water quality in heavy agricultural-use regions of the state, and assist communities delivering humanitarian aid to asylum seekers, according to the release.
“The Imperial Valley holds incredible potential in the future economic success of California,” Sen. Padilla said in the release. “Every dollar we invest into the Valley is a demonstration of our commitment to the success and growth of our communities. As California builds towards the economy of the future, we know that Imperial will be key in that expansion - collecting the raw lithium as well as refining it to create the batteries powering the globe.”
According to the press release, the Budget Act of 2023 includes:
· $3,000,000 dedicated for the Imperial Safety Corridor to pave roads and improve connectivity and safety between communities in the Imperial Valley
· $2,000,000 allocated to the City of Calexico to develop an indoor facility to assist with their continued care for asylum seekers
· $500,000 for the City of Coachella dedicated to a chlorination project improve the city’s water quality
· Tax credits for companies that hire local workers to conduct either lithium separation operations or lithium battery production to stimulate green energy employment opportunities in the region
The budget, expected to be signed by Governor Newsom on Friday, also provides $1.4 billion for increases to childcare reimbursements as well as eliminates fees for state childcare and preschools for families earning below 75% of the state median income, the release reads.
"The final budget contains no cuts to core programs and does not raise taxes on hardworking Californians," it reads.
