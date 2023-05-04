Sexual assault against minor

CALEXICO – On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, law enforcement officials took custody of 28-year-old Mario Jesus Garivo Palomares of Goodyear, Arizona, who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old female juvenile in the City of Calexico, according to a Calexico Police Department press release.
The incident was reported to the Calexico Police Department in March 2023 by the victim's grandmother, the release states.
The Calexico Police Department (CPD), with the assistance of the Homeland Security Investigation "Internet Crimes Against Children" task force, developed a strategic plan to apprehend Mario Jesus Garivo Palomares. While Mario Jesus Garivo Palomares was allegedly on his way to meet the juvenile at a fast food restaurant, Calexico Police Officers and the task force intercepted and took custody of Mario Jesus Garivo Palomares without incident.
Per the press release, Mario Jesus Garivo Palomares was transported to the Imperial County Jail and criminally charged with the following:
- 288 (c) (1) pc: Lewd and lascivious acts against a 14- or 15-year-old child if the defendant was at least ten years older.
- 261.5(d) pc: Any person under 21 years of age or older who engages in an act of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who is under 16 years old.
- 288.3(a) pc: Arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd act.
"The Calexico Police Department would like to remind the public of the importance of reporting any suspicious activity involving minors to prevent crimes against children," the press release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.