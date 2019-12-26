Sharing the dough

FROM LEFT: Emilio, 7; Aranza, 5, and Danya, 6, and their mom received lunch and a pile of Christmas presents Tuesday morning, courtesy of Panera Bread Co.’s new El Centro restaurant. Through franchise owner Manna Development Group’s Share the Dough program, every one of the company’s roughly 140 locations adopts a family in need for Christmas. These children and their mother were nominated for assistance by El Centro’s House of Hope women’s shelter. COURTESY PHOTO
Right Now
48°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 91%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 11 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:42:37 AM
- Sunset: 04:42:35 PM
Today
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Prison staff go all out for families starting over
- Valley Briefs: Man arrested for rape in Calipatria
- Valley native wins third North American Grappling title
- Valley Briefs: Imperial Valley fugitive sweep nets 44 arrests in El Centro
- Shop with a Cop offers kids a different look at law enforcement
- Desert Museum parking lot paving applauded
- Valley Briefs:Pedestrian airlifted after hit and run in El Centro
- Anuncia CHP nuevas leyes de tránsito para 2020
- Seeley School celebrates its first gym
- Hallan a inmigrante en cajuela de automóvil
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.