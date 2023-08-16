NILAND – The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) is looking for a local missing from the Niland area, according to a social media post.
Samantha Alexandra Mead was last seen in the Niland area approximately in January 2023 before losing contact with her family by telephone in May 2023. Her current whereabouts are unknown.
Mead is described as a White 25-year-old female, 5-feet 8-inches in height, 142 pounds with blue eyes and long, blonde, wavy hair. Per the mug shots released by ICSO, she wears a nose ring (septum piercing) and glasses.
“If you have any information, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (442) 265-2120,” the announcement reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.