Sheriff's office launches Tobacco Education and Prevention Unit in local schools

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) and Sheriff Fred Miramontes is excited to announce the implementation of a new Tobacco Education and Prevention Unit at ICSO.
According to an ICSO press release, in August of 2022, the ICSO submitted a grant application to the California Department of Justice Tobacco Grant Program. ICSO was awarded funding in the amount of $717,802. These grant funds were used to create an education campaign aimed at educating school-aged children, tobacco retailers, school officials and the community at large on the dangers and effects of tobacco and tobacco product use.
Per the release, funding for this program will allow the ICSO to provide education, prevention and community outreach regarding the dangers and effects of tobacco to local elementary through high school-aged children. In total, 12 elementary/middle schools and two high schools will be served.
This focused, fully funded program will provide two new Sheriff’s Liaison Officer (SLO), the release states.” These dedicated Sheriff’s Liaison Officers will provide the education and prevention information to the children for a period of three years. This will also allow for the SLO’s to build strong relationships with our local schools and work collaboratively to address their needs,” the release reads. “It will provide a consistent presence of the ICSO on campuses while building stronger ties within our community.”
Sheriff’s Liaison Officer’s Nancy Marquez and Angelica Garcia have been selected as the Sheriff’s representatives for this program, and will lead the day to day operations of this new unit, the release states.
“SLO’s Marquez and Garcia have already been meeting with school officials and are very excited for the state of this school year, and getting to work with all the children,” the ICSO release states.
In addition to the education on tobacco dangers and effects, SLO’s will be a consistent, direct link to school and community official, per the press release. This direct, weekly interaction will allow the ICSO to better serve the schools by assessing what their individual needs are and how to best address their issues.
“The SLO’s will be able to assist schools by connecting them with existing resources and programs such as the Crime Prevention Unit and our School Resource Officers for other needed presentations such as drug awareness and dangers of Fentanyl, anti-bullying and social media safety,” the release reads. “Our weekly, direct interaction will allow us to better focus our resources and better serve our county schools.”
“Sheriff Miramontes and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office remain dedicated to serving the community and providing professional service and protection,” the release reads. “We would like to wish all kids a great, safe school year!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.