She's No. 1: Brawley's Gomez wins state wrestling title

BAKERSFIELD — Brawley Union High School junior Savannah Gomez dispatched four of her five opponents with first-round pins to claim the State CIF girls wrestling title at 137 pounds.
The state tournament began here Thursday at Mechanics Bank Arena and concluded on Saturday. Boys and girls wrestlers from five Imperial Valley high schools participated, including Calexico High School senior Karen Salais, who placed third at 106 pounds.
But none shown brighter than Gomez, who had finished as runner up in 2021 and was seeded No. 1 entering this year's tournament. Certainly, she proved the seeding wasn't in error: She made short work of her first three opponents in the competition, pinning each of them in less than a minute and in less than two minutes combined.
Gomez's semifinal opponent gave her a little more trouble, mostly because she was big and "was stalling a lot," making it difficult for Gomez to engage her. Nevertheless, the Brawley star earned a 4-0 decision in that match and went on to pin her finals opponent, Stephanie Chavez, in 1:29 on Saturday.
A day later, Gomez was in a good mood.
"I feel good," she said. "I'm happy I won."
She was also hungry, saying she had plans to "eat a lot of food."
And she wasn't going to be particular.
"I love food," she said.
Once Gomez replenishes her calories, she said she going to turn her attention to freestyle wrestling, where she is ranked among the best in the nation. In July 2021, she won the girls 138-pound bracket competing in the U.S. Marine Corps-USA Wrestling Junior and 16U Junior National Championships in Fargo, N.D.
She said her ultimate goal is to compete in the Olympics ... well, not only compete, but win, too.
"She doesn't like to lose," her high school coach, Ray Leon, observed. "She trains very hard."
Gomez had two of her teammates with her in Bakersfield: Delarie Juarez, who competed in the 116-pound division, and Jaylee Cazares, who wrestled at 101 pounds.
There was also five representatives from the Brawley boys team at the tournament: Evan Velez (106 pounds), Mathew Gutierrez (170), Steven Solis (182), Robert Platt (195) and David Martinez (220).
Holtville was represented by three boys wrestlers: Dion Johnston (120), Donovan Johnston (126) and Payton Iten (145).
Christopher Guizar (135 pounds) wore Imperial High's colors in Bakersfield, while Iris Meono (111 pounds) did the same for the Tiger girls team.
Two wrestlers were also on hand from Central Union's girls team. Myla Mora wrestled at 189 pounds, while Lily Rodriguez competed in the 143-pound division.
