Shooting in Calipatria

CALIPATRIA – On Friday, January 27, at approximately 2:30 p.m. officers of the Calipatria Police Department received a call of a subject that had just been shot in the area of East Avenue and Church Street in Calipatria.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers located at 42-year-old Hispanic male subject suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a press release. Medical aid was provided at the scene and the victim was later flown out by air ambulance to a trauma center outside of Imperial County. Reports from the hospital indicated that the victim is in stable condition, per the release.
Per the release, the investigation is on still ongoing and Calipatria PD is requesting that anyone with information please contact the Calipatria Police Department at (760) 348-2211.
