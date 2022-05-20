Shooting suspects nabbed; victim stable

WINTERHAVEN — Three suspects were arrested near here Wednesday evening in connection with what is thought to be a “targeted” shooting in a Brawley neighborhood earlier in the day, Brawley police reported.
In addition, reports of a second shooting turned out to be unfounded and were likely the result of multiple witnesses reporting the same gunfire, Brawley Police Chief Jimmy Duran said Thursday evening.
An intensive search for the suspects ended about 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 8 near Ogilby Road. California Highway Patrol officers spotted and stopped a sedan matching the description of a vehicle witnesses saw in the area of a shooting in the 1200 block of H Street about 2:30 p.m., according to Brawley police and Officer Mike Mitchell of the CHP Winterhaven Area.
The car was traveling eastbound and stopped without incident, Mitchell added. Brawley police responded and took control of the suspects and the vehicle.
Arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder were Richard Timothy Horta, 18, of Brawley, and two male juveniles, police said. Horta was held in the county jail on $1 million bail, while the youths, whose ages and cities of residence were not immediately released, were taken to the county’s juvenile detention center.
Horta remained in custody late Thursday, a jail official said.
Duran said the male juvenile victim, whose age was also not released, was taken by private vehicle to Pioneers Memorial Hospital and then flown to an undisclosed out-of-county hospital. He was last reported in stable condition. The victim attends school in Brawley, Duran said, but declined to provide his city of residence for the safety of his family.
“This was an isolated incident. The victim was specifically targeted and it does not appear to be a random attack,” according to a police statement.
Duran explained the shooting occurred along the street/sidewalk area of the 1200 block of H Street and involved “two different parties known to each other.” Indications are there was one shooter who fled in a vehicle with two accomplices involved in the conspiracy to shoot the victim.
Duran declined to comment on whether a weapon has been recovered. Further details remain under investigation.
“Motive is going to be very important, but we haven’t narrowed it down. We don’t see this as being gang-related,” Duran said. “We believe we have everyone involved in this incident. We’re leaving that open. It’s still under investigation.”
There was no immediate evidence the incident is connected to any other recent violent incidents, he added.
While few details were released by authorities Wednesday as events unfolded, recordings of local law enforcement dispatcher’s radio traffic available on the internet did, with mixed accuracy.
The recordings had a shooting reported in the 1200 block of H Street in Brawley about 3 p.m. A second shooting was reported a short time later in the 700 block of B Street. Initial reports were there was at least one person shot at each location and the victims were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.
This information was not confirmed at the time by law enforcement officials and, as Duran noted, there turned out to be just one shooting.
Imperial Police Capt. Max Sheffield said officers from that agency aided the California Highway Patrol in stopping a possible suspect vehicle later in the afternoon on Aten Road, east of Clark Road. However, El Centro Area CHP Officer Arturo Platero Jr. said Thursday that vehicle and its occupants turned out not be involved in the incident.
Meanwhile, one witness who heard the gunfire said she found it unnerving.
“Well, the truth is that it was a serious situation. Shots were heard and we were scared,” said Alejandra Ramirez, a Calexico resident who works at La Colmena Market near the shooting scene. “It’s the first time we’ve heard gunshots, but there have been other incidents happening in the city. I feel like the neighborhood is not very, very safe.”
She added, “At first we didn’t know it was a shooting. I mean, why were they shooting so early? Until later we realized it was a shooting and, yes, we got scared, but what could we do? I mean, we’re all kind of surprised, rather shocked, because normally these incidents don’t happen here.”
Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.