EL CENTRO – Rows upon rows of patrol cars lined the Southwest High School parking lot on Saturday, December 17, in tight formation, as the officers waited in line in the school cafeteria to be paired up with their tiny shopping buddies for the annual Shop with a Cop event.
The annual Christmas giving “Shop with a Cop” is now in its 25th year as an event, but it is counted as the 22nd annual since a new count started when lead agency, United Families Inc., took the lead, said United Families Associate Executive Director, Magda Franco.
The event brings together multiple local law enforcement agencies as a way to fulfill some of the youth of the Imperial Valley’s Christmas wish lists where, through donations, about 78 of 85 invited youngsters get pair up with a law enforcement agent to go on a Target shopping spree of $100 each. The children already receive a lunch, drinks and gift bags.
The children who benefit from the event are selected by a mix of referrals by Imperial County Department of Social Services, CASA of Imperial County, and local school districts, Franco said. The event traditionally helps about 100 or more children, but due to the pandemic there have been less participants since the event came back in full swing this year, she said.
In 2022, law enforcement agencies and first responders such as the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), Imperial County Probation Department, California Highway Patrol El Centro Area, U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Centro Sector, El Centro Police Department, Imperial Police Department, Westmorland Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration Customs Enforcement Removal Office (ICE RO), the Imperial County Fire Association and Centinela Department of Corrections all came together to lend a friendly hand to the children’s shopping spree, according to a United Families press release.
“It's a good event because it gives the children an opportunity meet law enforcement, especially children who have had a negative impact by law enforcement,” she said.
“Law enforcement are good people, they try to protect us, protect our community and sometimes they have to do things among families ... so we want (the children) to see that law enforcement is not a negative thing all the time, it's a positive thing as well,” Franco said.
“I feel that the children deserve an amazing holiday, and for us to be able to support them with at least one nice Christmas wish, (it shows) that law enforcement is a friend and we're always there for them no matter what,” said Ericka Valencia, Correctional Sergeant at Centinela State Prison, whose agency donated $20,000 for the event. “They don't have to fear us,” she said.
Valencia, who has participated in the event for six years and is a member of the event committee like Franco, said seeing the excitement and gratitude on the children’s faces “humbles you.”
“The kids make you cry,” she said. “They humble you and remind you of how grateful we should be about what we have at home.”
“I enjoy the fact that when they're around you they tell you things that they need and we tell them, 'Let's buy things that you want too,’” Valencia said. “It's an amazing event.”
Fellow event committee member, Tina Garcia, Crime Prevention Supervisor for ICSO, agreed, adding that the event “is needed” for the children.
“I think everybody knows that Imperial County is one of the most economically challenged counties, not just the state but the nation,” Garcia said, “so I think it’s needed. What I've noticed this year, not just law enforcement but a lot more churches and service groups are jumping in and providing for our challenged families.”
“For me Christmas is just magic, and I think for a lot of these kids, what we're providing them is just a little piece of magic for the season,” Garcia said.
“Our kids have to deal with so many stressors these days, so I think if we can just provide them a day where it's all about them and they don't have to worry homework or what's going on at home or ‘am I gonna get a present this year' ... we give them just a little bit and provide them with a day about them,” she said. “The joy you see on a child's face is priceless … priceless … I think that's why it hits me so much.”
Franco agreed, also holding back emotion when asked about the reactions on the children’s faces as they receive the gifts during the shopping spree.
“It is something that always brings tears to my eyes,” Franco said in a shaky voice. “It makes me very happy to do this and as long as I can do it I'm going to continue.”
“Kids are our future and it takes a village to raise children, and I think sometimes we forget that,” Garcia said. “I'm just part of the village and I want to help.”
The kids themselves had a bit of shyness when talking to a reporter or going up to Santa in the room where their newly bought gifts were being wrapped by helpers, but even though the youths were of few words, the excitement as their gifts were wrapped or as they walked out of El Centro’s Target was unmistakable.
“I enjoyed it,” said 11-year-old Brettan Murillo, walking off out with her basket of goods with Centinela Correctional Officer Sylvia Arias. Murillo said she enjoyed “being with her” the most of the event, pointing to Arias and simultaneously melting her heart at the same time as the officer replied with an “Aww” and big smile.
“It was fun,” 5-year-old Leilani Torres said, all aglow as her gifts were getting wrapped in line.
“We thank all the law enforcement agencies for always coming together and doing this,” Franco said.
