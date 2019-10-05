SHS orchestra salutes box office faves

EL CENTRO — The Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest High School temporarily turned into a movie house on Friday night as the Southwest High School orchestra program held its “Night at the Movies” concert.
Scenes and soundtrack music from movies such as “Star Wars,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Coco,” “Jurassic Park” and others were performed by the school’s philharmonic and chamber orchestras throughout the night.
As an opening act (and in the spirit of Halloween), SHS’ cadet orchestra performed American singer Richard Meyer’s “Rosin Eating Zombies from Outer Space” and “Curse of the Rosin Eating Zombies from Outer Space.”
Led by director of orchestras Matthew Busse, it was the first fall concert of the season for the program.
The $7 admission (or $5 presale) to the performance will help fund two upcoming trips and performances for orchestra students.
The chamber orchestra has been invited to perform in March at the National Orchestra Festival for the American String Teachers Association’s annual convention in Orlando, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.