SHS orchestra salutes box office faves
Buy Now

A scene from "Game of Thrones" plays as music from the TV show is performed during Southwest High School orchestra's "Night at the Movies" concert on Friday at Jimmie Cannon Theater in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest High School temporarily turned into a movie house on Friday night as the Southwest High School orchestra program held its “Night at the Movies” concert.

Scenes and soundtrack music from movies such as “Star Wars,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Coco,” “Jurassic Park” and others were performed by the school’s philharmonic and chamber orchestras throughout the night.

As an opening act (and in the spirit of Halloween), SHS’ cadet orchestra performed American singer Richard Meyer’s “Rosin Eating Zombies from Outer Space” and “Curse of the Rosin Eating Zombies from Outer Space.”

Led by director of orchestras Matthew Busse, it was the first fall concert of the season for the program.

SHS orchestra salutes box office faves
Buy Now

Two violin players perform during Southwest High School orchestra's "Night at the Movies" concert on Friday at Jimmie Cannon Theater in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

The $7 admission (or $5 presale) to the performance will help fund two upcoming trips and performances for orchestra students.

The chamber orchestra has been invited to perform in March at the National Orchestra Festival for the American String Teachers Association’s annual convention in Orlando, Fla.

SHS orchestra salutes box office faves
Buy Now

Scenes from "The Simpsons" play as the TV show's theme song is performed during Southwest High School orchestra's "Night at the Movies" concert on Friday at Jimmie Cannon Theater in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.