EL CENTRO – In its second year running, the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming “Cinco de Mayo Margarita Challenge” looks forward to once again bringing about beverages to imbibe, concoctions created by local connoisseurs of alcoholic spirits.
On May 5, 2022 the IVRCC held what is becoming one of its new signature events as a Regional Chamber at the Plaza de las Culturas at the Imperial County Fairgrounds. IVRCC Board Member and Events Chairwoman, Terri Rogers, said the event was cooked up by the board last year as a contest between board members.
This Thursday, May 4, in the event’s second iteration, the IVRCC are opening up the “Challenge” portion — that is, IVRCC members are invited to purchase tickets, taste the local margarita concoctions, and help judge for event winners.
“We have a really fun (IVRCC) board and we wanted to do something different and we came up with this idea of doing a ‘Margarita Challenge’ (last year) as it was something new and unique in the Valley,” Rogers said. “We wanted to do something that ties in our culture and brings the community together. Nobody has ever had a Margarita Challenge (here) before.”
“We decided to have it at the Fairgrounds because it’s right in the middle of the Valley,” she said. “We've had people from Calexico, Heber, Holtville, El Centro, Brawley, Westmorland, Calipatria, and of course Imperial, came down last year. People actually dressed up too. It was a really good, fun crowd (last year).”
IVRCC Director of Operations, Kayla Kirby-Ramirez, said in the 5-team event the teams are “essentially competing for the best signature margarita.”
Some of last year’s spirits were mixes of watermelon and jalapeño, honey and rosemary, blended berries and lime with Tajín, and strawberry sage, to name a few.
“Each team comes up with their own signature margarita so it’s a complete surprise,” Kirby-Ramirez said.
Kirby-Ramirez said the $30 ticket gets patrons a wristband and a sample of each of the five different team’s margaritas.
“After you taste the teams' drinks you get a voter's ballot and you get to decided who wins at the end,” she said. “If there's one that they really like they can purchase a full-size margarita if they want.”
The five competing teams will be a mix of returning and new teams: Prince & Associates Realtors, Soroptimist International Club of El Centro, Andrade Construction, Guild Mortgage and The Original Town Pump restaurant.
Teams will be competing in the “challenge” to win either Judge’s Choice, Best Decorated Booth, or People’s Choice awards. Teams will win bragging rights in the form of engraved crystals with IVRCC’s logo and embroidered sarapes courtesy of Driscoll’s Surf and Skate Shop of El Centro.
The event will include a taco-catering cart, live music from a local DJ, a 360-degree video booth, and “Mystery Piñatas” for sale, which include prize packages inside of $25 or higher value, donated by local Regional Chamber member businesses.
“Any chance we get to bring the community together to take a step out of reality for a bit because we're all so busy,” Kirby-Ramirez said.
“This year I have a couple of little surprises,” Rogers said. “We’re really excited for this year.”
“It’s just a really good time,” Kirby-Ramirez said.
The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Cinco de Mayo Margarita Challenge will take place on Thursday, May 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds Plaza de las Culturas area. For tickets call the IVRCC at (760) 352-7413.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.