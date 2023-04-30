EL CENTRO – Assembly Bill 918 passed the California State Assembly Committee on Local Government, causing Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD) to ask for a public hearing opposing the bill.
According to a press release released by PMHD on Thursday, April 27, PMHD, El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), and Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District (HMHD), began the process to expand the district in early 2023.
The press release explained that the legislation will expand the district and roll all assets and liabilities of the three stakeholders into one expanded district, but also expressed concerns over ECRMC’s debt, which far exceeds its asset value and would place the new district in a difficult financial position.
“Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District does not support the following: 1. Taking on El Centro Regional Medical Center’s debt of over 150 million dollars. 2. A district expansion that maintains the current taxes, without taxing expanded areas equally. 3. Placing current members of ECRMC on the new district board. 4. Excluding local citizen’s input into the process,” read the PMHD press release.
This announcement was a direct reaction to the City of El Centro, UC San Diego Health and ECRMC announcing that Assembly Bill 918 was passed with a unanimous vote of committee members present out of the California State Assembly Committee on Local Government in their own press releases earlier the same day.
According to the ECRMC press release, committee members heard testimony from supporters of the bill including Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health, and further weighed input from local leaders and other state agencies.
The bill’s author, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), reassured the committee that the creation of a single health care district would benefit the residents of Imperial County by preserving much needed access to care, he said in the press release.
According to ECRMC, AB 918 would expand the local Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District to a countywide health care district but said there are plans to amend the bill to instead create an entirely new countywide health care district and consolidate the three largest health care entities in Imperial County are anticipated in future iterations of the bill.
Ultimately PMHD opposes the idea of consolidating with ECRMC for as long as they are holding that debt, leading PMHD to ask for a hearing to reevaluate the bill.
“We respectfully request public hearings in Imperial County about AB 918, to better inform our citizens,” PMHD’s press release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.