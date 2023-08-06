Single lane closures on I-8 at Colorado River Bridge on Sunday, Monday night

WINTERHAVEN — On Sunday, and Monday, Caltrans construction crews will close one lane on eastbound and westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to do striping at the Colorado River Bridge near Yuma, Arizona.
Temporary concrete barriers will be in place to separate traffic from construction work, according to the release. The closures are part of an ongoing project between Caltrans and the Arizona Department of Transportation to upgrade the I-8 Colorado River Bridge.
Per the release, the work includes resurfacing the bridge deck and replacing bearings at bridge hinge locations, approach slabs, defective guardrail, and seismic retrofitting. The construction work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations. Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to "Be Work Zone Alert."
For more information on the project, visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11/current-projects/i8coloradobridge.
For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
Follow @SDCaltrans on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SDCaltrans and like Caltrans District 11 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CaltransDistrict11 for news related to state transportation in Imperial and San Diego counties.
