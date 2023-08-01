On Tuesday, July 25, Calexico Police officers responded to a single vehicle rollover on the 100 block of E. Cole Blvd.
According to a social media post from the Calexico Police Officers Association (CPOA) posted on Sunday, a 19-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle, struck a light pole, a fire hydrant, and overturned in the vehicle. All three occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Officers located opened alcoholic containers and multiple used nitrous oxide bottles inside the vehicle.
The driver is currently under investigation for DUI collision with injuries, per the post.
"We want to remind drivers to please obey the speed limit and rules of the roadway," the CPOA wrote.
"We can’t stress enough the importance of wearing seat belts. #TheySaveLives," they wrote. "Speed limits, stop signs and red lights are not just recommendations. #ItsTheLaw"
