CALEXICO – While the most recent Calexico City Council meeting was held for six hours on Wednesday, September 6, it focused mainly on recreation issues regarding the improvement of public parks.
The issues expressed by the public included bad parking conditions such as cleanliness and the number of homeless people in and around the parks. Consequently, Calexicans cannot use the facilities properly, those gathered said. One of the main worries of the public is not having the parks completed for young kids to take advantage of playing baseball or soccer, for example.
The issue of the parks was included as “discussion and potential action items”, listed as items 12 and 13. Both were discussed, and the budget that will be applied to rebuild the parks is $500,000, being $300,000 for the Border Friendship Park, $150,000 for Rodriguez Park and $50,000 for the Community Center Park.
Other issues such as public restrooms at the parks, air conditioners at the recreation facilities and improvement of roofs were also discussed.
“We don’t have enough money for all the parks, so instead of fighting we should come together and find a way to finance all the parks, and that can happen as soon as next year,” Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña said.
Ureña said that the only way to improve these issues is through tax initiatives, be it a sales tax or an impact tax on vacant properties.
“The only thing that changed is that when I finally got here in 2020 there was no more money,” Ureña said. “There’s no money right now and the problem persists.”
Regarding the public parks improvement funding, the city council voted 3-2 to not use the $500,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to improve Calexico's public parks. Council members Ureña, Romo and Manzanarez voted against, while council members Garcia and Moreno voted for.
Following that vote, Councilmember Manzanarez made a new motion – rather than fund all parks at once – to provide funding for Border Friendship Park and Rodrigues Park, Within the new motion, he also wanted to allocate a sub-account for a one-time recreational investment to include $20,000 for soccer goal posts and $15,000 to provide oven ceramic classes to the community.
“Since it is a one-time money we can do something to directly impact people,” Manzanarez said.
Councilmembers Garcia and Moreno stood behind the original proposal to fund all parks collectively.
“I don’t even know what those numbers mean," Councilmember Garcia said. "I don’t know if that’s enough or what is going to be needed. Here we are going to be (funding) the (park) projects ... and (are) we going to be able to finish? Maybe.”
The new motion made by Councilmember Manzanarez passed with three votes in favor and two against it — Ureña, Romo and Manzanarez voted in favor, while council members Garcia and Moreno voted against.
Agenda item 13 was also discussed in the meeting, the item regarded using ARPA funds specifically for Cordova Memorial Park Phase I. The adopted budget amendment resolution was in the amount of $465,000.
The Full Concept Plan for Codova Park has estimated costs of $3,904,386 for the 30% OPCC. This plan includes parking lots, a basketball court, parkways, sidewalks and a splash pad, according to the presentation.
Phase I has an estimated cost of $1,020,912 for the 30%, with $465,000 of funds requested from ARPA. It consists of parkways, general utilities, storm drain lines, water and utilities for a future concession stand, per the presentation.
The City of Calexico's current general plan does not currently include park improvements, city officials said. City Manager Esperanza Colio stated the city's general plan has not been updated since before her arrival as Calexico city manager.
Colio said the park improvements need to be done in a correct process, including hiring engineers to design them.
"That was supposed to be the way that it should be done for every single park,” Colio said. “Every park has to be designed, has to have these design plans (to) do it right, and it hasn’t happened.”
The action item to improve Cordova Park and start Phase I was approved unanimously by the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.