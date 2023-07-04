CALIPATRIA – A fire ignited in an empty field on Young Road just east of Lyerly over the weekend during the city’s first official return of its much anticipated “2nd of July Food, Music, and Fireworks Spectacular” event, which took place at Hatfield Memorial Airport in Calipatria.
Fireworks began just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, and the Calipatria Fire Department was alerted of the brush fire incident about halfway through the show, Calipatria Fire Chief Jesse Llanas said in an interview with the Imperial Valley Press on July 3.
Because local fire personnel from several departments were already in the vicinity of the area due to their participation in the water polo competition earlier in the day, Llanas said the fire was able to be contained in just a mere ten minutes.
After twenty minutes, he said the scene was able to be cleaned up completely, leaving only black scorch marks and ash on one corner of the field. Llanas said he and his team then took preventative measures to address a possible night flare as a result of the evening’s windy weather
Although the official cause of the fire is unknown, Llanas maintains that it was likely accidental. Initial speculation drawn from experience led the Fire Chief to pinpoint falling embers from the event’s fireworks display as the catalyst, but additional information from crew members and social media has managed to create some doubt.
Resulting reports of individuals lighting their own fireworks in the area do factor into further assessment of the incident, Llanas said.
Calipatria Councilmember Michael Luellen, who was present at the fireworks event, maintains a similar account of a swift onset and equally swift response. He said about two to three minutes later, fire personnel were jumping into their vehicles and proceeded en route less than a half mile away.
“It started small and grew fast, but some of the photos I’ve seen look worse than it was,” Luellen said. “It was a really fast response and we’re grateful for it.”
The fireworks display was paused for a brief time while nearby fire personnel from Holtville and Westmorland joined in the collaborative response.
Although festivities did resume in time for its grand finale, fireworks after the incident were reportedly “scattered” and somewhat lackluster.
“Things like this happen,” Llanas said, noting that in the past Imperial Valley College typically has requested additional fire support to prevent similar, reasonably expected occurrences during the Freedom Fests of years past.
Llanas says he is grateful that no one was harmed and doesn’t anticipate any further damage to property or human life.
