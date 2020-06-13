BRAWLEY — Desert Valley High School here wished its class of 2020 farewell on Friday evening in the best fashion available amid current COVID-19 guidelines.
Rather than its traditional commencement ceremony, the continuation high school graduated its 55 seniors with a drive-by parade in front of its campus.
Students, accompanied by friends and family, exited their vehicles one at a time and accepted their diplomas. The nine outstanding students from this year’s class also received a plaque.
While the diplomas were being received, the name of each student was read aloud through a public address system.
“Congratulations, class of 2020 Scorpions!” DVHS Principal Antonio Munguia said at the start of the parade.
Other school administration and district board members were present to applaud the new Scorpion graduates on their accomplishment.
This year’s graduates helped the school earn the status of being a 2019-20 California Model Continuation High School. DVHS has earned this status, which is awarded every three years, the past three times it was eligible.
Friday’s parade was the conclusion of the school’s two-day graduation celebration.
On Thursday night, DVHS held a virtual senior celebration, which lasted about an hour and 10 minutes and is still available to watch on YouTube.
Marissa Rodriguez and Carlos Gonzalez Velasquez were the two Scorpions selected to give speeches during the virtual celebration.
DVHS 2020 Outstanding Students
Esmeralda Suarez Correa (computer applications)
Angela Ibarra (fine arts)
Mikayla Servin (English)
Jesse Vasquez (physical education)
Izzy Vazquez (mathematics)
Jace Garcia (ROP landscaping)
Carlos Gonzalez Velasquez (English)
Andrew Cazares (science)
Brayan Valdez Lopez (English)
