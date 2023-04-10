EL CENTRO – With the school year almost through, many Southwest High School seniors are suffering from a serious outbreak of “senioritis.”
“Senioritis” is a form of lethargy which sometimes occurs at the end of a student’s time in high school, or as Merriam-Webster defines it, “an ebbing of motivation and effort by school seniors as evidenced by tardiness, absences, and lower grades.”
Eighteen-year-old Victoria Ramirez said she thinks senioritis is about struggling with motivation to do any work.
“Not wanting to do your work can happen to any person, even to a little kid, but when you’re a senior it’s different because you’re at the point where you’re almost finished with the race and you just want to give up even when the finish line is right there,” Ramirez said.
One thing that keeps Ramirez motivated to push past her senioritis is thinking about being able to walk at graduation and get her diploma. To keep her grades up and get past her senioritis, she said she goes to afterschool tutoring for classes for which she needs help.
Another student, 18-year-old Ismael Villarreal, said he sees senioritis differently.
“Senioritis, to me, feels like a little monkey that is just chilling on a beach and telling you to join him in relaxing and not caring about school,” Villarreal said.
Villarreal said the reason behind his senioritis is that he’s already been accepted into colleges.
In order to make it to graduation, Villarreal said he’s decided to “really put in the effort, so that later I can chill out and enjoy what’s to come.”
Seventeen-year-old Johana Benitez said they have senioritis due to a lack of discipline.
“All of my high school career I have had all AP classes and honors classes,” Benitez said. “I was very overwhelmed with school work so then coming into my senior year I was so tired I just decided to take a bunch of easy fun classes.”
“I went from taking all these difficult classes, to my senior year taking easy fun classes that whenever I have actual work to do – which is seldom – I am not used to the vigor that I had last year,” Benitez said. “I am in my year of rest and relaxation.”
They said that one of their motives for not going ‘full-on rogue’ would be not disappointing their parents.
“I always felt a need to prove to myself and my parents that I can do it because of how much they work to put into the life that I have currently,” Benitez said.
Eighteen-year-old Itzel Alberto said her senioritis began when her aunt gave her a job offer in Ohio.
“I realized this opportunity came in out of nowhere and I took it immediately,” Alberto said. “Having this help should be taken advantage of. I would like for this year to end in order to get a more practical approach to life.”
Alberto said that senioritis is like a feeling brought from graduation coming by very soon.
“It’s the feeling to just get out of there and finally get into college or a job,” she said, “It’s like an itch that gets worse with time.”
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.