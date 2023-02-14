EL CENTRO – As the season of love begins to bloom throughout Imperial County, KXO Radio’s own Gloria Brister says that it is her husband’s, Gene Brister, acceptance of her and their shared passion for music that has created a love that has lasted throughout the years.
El Centro residents Gene and Gloria shared how they have made their 36-year marriage work in an interview with IVP on Wednesday, February 1.
The Bristers said they had originally met immediately after high school. With Gene being from Calipatria and Gloria being from Brawley, the two met in an Imperial Valley College music class, though at the time, the two did not see eye to eye.
With Gene’s rock n’ roll style and Gloria’s dreams of becoming an operatic singer, it would take 20 more years for the two to reconnect and fall in love.
“He left music and went into business, so I like to say he got calmer,” Gloria said. “I got wilder as I got older, then we were just right for each other 20 years later.”
The two faced more than their fair share of hardships in those 20 years, with both having two divorces each prior to reconnecting.
Gloria said professional jealousy, insecurity, and the demand that she give up music plagued her previous marriages, ultimately leading to the divorces.
Gloria said her first husband was not a musician or performer, so Gloria said he had little understanding of what a performing career entails. Eventually she gave up on music and her dreams to attempt to make the marriage work.
After her first divorce, Gloria returned to music and met her second husband, who was also a musician. As Gloria began to rise to success, her ex-husband struggled in his career, leading him to grow resentful of her success, she said, which eventually led to divorce.
“In a lot of couples that are professionally linked, be it in music, television, or movies, there’s that jealousy if one is perceived to be better than the other. That breaks up a lot of relationships,” Gloria said.
Gloria said she never felt that same jealousy from Gene, saying instead she always felt loved and accepted by him, and she, in turn, returned that sentiment back to Gene.
For Gene, reconnecting with Gloria was a bit of a risk since he had already given up a career in music, choosing instead to become one of the co-owners of KXO Radio.
He said at the time he had given up music “cold turkey” to be able make the adjustment to being a business owner, but he was afraid that he might get so caught up playing music that he would neglect the radio station.
“I was fearful that I might go off the deep end because I loved it so much … it was like, ‘Why do you continue to be attracted to music?’ Gene said. “And then to find somebody like Gloria that has the same interest ... it was almost too good to be true.”
Gene’s fears did not last very long, as the then-new couple sang together for a Lettuce Bowl at the Barbara Worth Country Club on their first date.
The two sang together from that point on, and in the February of 1987 they were married in a quiet courthouse ceremony, later redoing their vows on the first day of spring, March 21, of the same year.
“In the courthouse it was strictly Best Man, Maid of Honor, and a judge,” Gloria said with a laugh.
With Gene already having a daughter from a previous marriage, the couple also conceived their own daughter together. They now have four grandchildren.
Despite finding one another, the two acknowledged that things have not always been easy. Just like all couples, they have their disagreements, including arguing over something as silly as not walking down the hall fast enough, at which the two laughed as they recalled it.
Gloria said she got so frustrated she got a bag of chips and hit him on the head with them, causing the chips to fly and spill throughout the hallway.
As the two began to pick up the chips together, they soon began to laugh at the silliness of the argument and began to discuss what the underlying issue that caused them to disagree was at the time.
In the end both realized they were reacting to previous traumas instead of accepting the other one as they were.
“(When) you look at what the fight is really about, and it had nothing to with walking slower or walking fast… sometimes you have to let a day go by and say ‘I can’t be too grateful right now, you really made me mad,’ but the next day you wake up and you’re grateful,” Gloria Brister said.
