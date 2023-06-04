EL CENTRO – Central Union High School (CUHS) bid farewell to another graduating class in their 115th commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 1, here at Cal Jones Field.
All seniors met the graduation requirements in the appropriate categories, completed 220 credits, and received a GPA of 2.0 or higher.
Band director Renee Baker, who is now retired at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, led The Great Spartan Band in performing “Pomp and Circumstance," The Star Spangled Banner, the Spartan fight song "On Wisconsin," as well as a medley of Spartan songs, including “I’m So Glad."
Sarah McFadden, the school’s Associated Student Body (ASB) director, addressed the graduates and expressed her happiness in celebrating their graduation. Principal Craig Lyon also said some words honoring the students’ dedication and hard work.
The Imperial Valley League Champion varsity football team also brought back The Bell this past school year “in a dramatic fashion," Lyon said. The principal also praised the girls volleyball team, girls soccer, boys swimming, boys track and field, and boys basketball for securing their respective league titles. Lyon congratulated the "Blue Zone" as well for being named “the battle of the fans vote champion of the year."
Senior Moyra Garcia gave the first of two speeches of the night. Before she began, she announced that she wrote her speech in Spanish for her parents, who were in attendance. She advised them to open the envelope, which was met with cheering and clapping.
Garcia recounted the year 2020, her sophomore year, as being “weird, strange, unique, and indescribably challenging for [COVID] reasons I don’t have to mention.”
Garcia said the senior class reset the tone for what it means to be a Spartan. “Spartans consist of brains and brawn,” she said.
Madison Castillo was the second speech giver of the night.
Castillo said “we must never forget where we came from or the great potential that each and every one of us holds.”
Castillo advised her fellow classmates to cherish their time and live life to the fullest. Despite being unsure of making it through Zoom classes and online course work, Castillo reminded everyone that they did make it through.
“We were adaptable and able to overcome the challenges,” she said to her Class of 2023 classmates.
After all graduates received their diplomas, the students erupted in a chant, with the words “There ain’t no party like a Central party." Next, the senior class was instructed to move their tassels from the right to the left. Finally, after the Great Spartan Band played and sang “I’m So Glad," as a firework display was put on for the community as a final send-off.
“We’re the generation of change and have the ability to push through whatever life throws at us,” Castillo said.
