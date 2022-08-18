When Central Union High School Spartan coach David Pena was playing his high school football in the 1990’s, the Southern Section CIF playoffs were looked on as just the last game of the season.
In the time since Pena returned to the Valley after coaching college football and took over as Central coach in 2017, the playoffs, now in the CIF-San Diego Section’s competitive equity era, have directed the Spartan's schedule.
“When I played and we went to the playoffs we were one and done in the Southern Section,” Pena said. “Now we believe we can compete and just go one game at time … we tell the players we’re just trying to get the next marble.”
Getting to the next marble is the foundation for the Spartan’s 2022 schedule as they seek to find non-league opponents that will garner them power-ranking points to get the highest Division II playoff seed possible.
“The old idea of the playoffs is gone, there’s a new mentality and that’s how we schedule,” Pena said. “You have to play your league games, and in our league there are D-IV and D-V teams so you have to look at those teams and then build your non-league schedule around that.”
Central learned a painful lesson about the strength of schedule last season when they were seeded lower than their opening D-II playoff opponent Otay Ranch High, traveling to Chula Vista.
“Power rankings have to play a major factor in how you schedule,” Pena said. “Look at last year, I thought we should have been seeded higher because we had more wins but Otay had a higher power ranking from playing in a tougher league.”
Since Pena’s arrival, Central has upgraded its schedule every year out of necessity.
“We were a D-IV school when I got here and we progressed to D-II last year,” Pena said. “So we have had to adjust our schedule every year to accommodate our moving up in divisions.”
One solution was for Central to add more potential playoff opponents to their schedule resulting in the Spartans meeting three CIF-SDS D-II preseason projected top 10 seeds in Granite Hills High, Brawley, and Otay Ranch as well as D-II rated Palm Desert.
Central will face another pre-season top 10 projected team in Friday night’s opening opponent the D-III Mr. Carmel High Sundevils in San Diego.
The highlight of Central’s non-league schedule will come when they host the Mater Dei High Crusaders who are currently ranked as the top team in the San Diego CIF and also tenth in the state.
“They petitioned to move up to D-II after winning D-III and a CIF State title last year … they petitions to move up and no one ever does that unless they are loaded,” Pena said. “It’s a one-year deal… they needed a game and we needed a home game and it comes at a good time in our schedule.
Pena explained that while it may not look like it at first glance, the game is a ‘win’ for Central no matter what happens on the field.
“Because they are D-I we get closer to max power ranking points even if we lose whereas you get the minimum points if you beat say a D-V and if we lose that game it crushes you,” Pena said. “So our fans get a chance to see a fantastic team, and for us we get to go against a great team and see what we got.”
2022 Central Football Schedule
Mascot: Spartans
Colors: Blue, White
Coach: David Pena (6th Season)
Imperial Valley League -San Diego Section Division II
Date Time Opponent
Aug. 19 7:00p @ Mt. Carmel (San Diego, CA)
Aug. 26 7:00p Point Loma (San Diego, CA)
Sep. 02 7:00p Palm Desert Aztecs
Sep. 09 7:00p @ Otay Ranch (Chula Vista, CA)
Sep. 16 7:00p @ Granite Hills (El Cajon, CA)
Sep. 23 7:00p Southwest
Sep. 30 7:00p Mater Dei Catholic
Oct. 06 (Th) 7:00p Calexico
Oct.14 BYE
Oct.21 7:00p @ Imperial
Oct.28 7:00p @ Brawley (BELL GAME) *
