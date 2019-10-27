Spartans stomp the yard in Blythe, top ’Jackets 43-7

BLYTHE — Another Friday, another Central Union football romp. That makes four in a row.
This time the Spartans’ victims were the Palo Verde Yellowjackets, who, despite their winning record, proved unequal to the task of upsetting Central in a spectacular way, getting blown out 43-7.
The Spartans came out and handed it to Palo Verde from the jump, which isn’t unusual — the Yellowjackets haven’t been able to play Central of late, losing 44-6 last year and 50-20 in 2017.
Quarterback Deniro Osuna was able to settle into his rhythm pretty much right away, finding Fernando Morales for touchdown completions of 18 and 20 yards to put the Spartans up 14-0.
Palo Verde was able to use their ground game to clap back, capping a 71-yard drive with a Markus Macon touchdown, but that would be their only real offense.
The Spartans counteracted Macon’s touchdown tote with one from Jonathan Medina, and expanded their lead further with a multifaceted scoring drive that featured long completions from Osuna to Michael Sullivan and Marcus Moore before Osuna took it in himself from two yards out.
29-7 was the score at the half.
Starting the second half the way they finished the first, the Spartans went on another long drive capped by a two-yard Osuna rush. Then, to make Palo Verde’s misery complete they recovered a Yellowjacket fumble on Palo Verde’s ensuing drive and quickly turned it into six more points (plus a PAT) on a 20-yard Osuna-to-Moore flip.
After that, the Spartans took their foot off the gas. In came the subs and down wound the clock. There were a couple of additional turnovers (one more Palo Verde fumble and one from Central), but otherwise it was just tick-tock, tick-tock.
The win gives Central an overall record of 7-2 and moves them to 4-0 in the Imperial Valley League. As expected, they’re all set to face off against Brawley next week for the second IVL-deciding Bell Game in as many years.
