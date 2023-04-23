IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College held the dedication of the Roberto R. Pozos Spencer Library mural, dedicating it to the students of Imperial Valley.
The large scale mural sits along one wall of the Spencer library and memorializes IVC’s unique student body, celebrating the culture, community, and environment of Imperial Valley, before ending with the students graduating and moving on to their careers.
On Thursday, April 20, the college held a dedication ceremony of the mural, which featured speeches from IVC's Dean of Arts, Letters & Learning Services Betsy lane, Associated Student Government (ASG) President Itzel Landeros, Calexico Wellness Center CEO Blanca Morales, Calexico City Councilmember Javier Moreno, Los Amigos de la Comunidad Executive director Eric Reyes, and mural artist Roberto R. Pozos.
“I dedicate this mural to of all the students of Imperial Valley College … I created this mural for them,” Pozos said.
According to the speakers, the mural was part of a Spencer Library remodeling project in 2020, when then IVC Superintendent/President Martha Garcia, PhD, reached out to Pozos.
Pozos is an IVC alumnus, graduating with a degree in art in 1981, according to biography posted as part of an IVC Alumni Art Show which happened simultaneously at the college, making Pozos the perfect fit for the mural.
Pozos said he donated his time and some supplies to the school so that he would not be hindered in the development of this mural by things like budgets, instead wanting to be fully dedicated to creating the art for the students.
According to Pozos, it took around 36 sessions to complete the mural, with between five to seven hours of work per session.
While Pozos has created many art pieces – including the Calexico Border Wall Mural – the previous mural painted by Pozos for IVC is no longer accessible, according to Pozos’ biography. This mural was painted in IVC’s discontinued External Campus in El Centro.
For at least one of IVC’s students, 19-year-old El Centro resident José Lopez, the remodeling of the library and the addition of the mural has become a source of encouragement.
“I remember coming here as a kid, and the library was so old and boring looking. When I started this year, I was really surprised with how they improved it," Lopez said.
"It made me feel a lot better about not getting to move away for school,” the student said.
