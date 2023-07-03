SEELEY – The 2nd annual Splash Bash, held at Seeley's Sunbeam Lake, saw local families coming out to beat the sweltering 110-and higher degree heat to ring in the 4th of July weekend.
The event serves as the County of Imperial's way to help families who might not be able travel out of the area as the summer heat hits the Valley find a fun way to keep cool at their local recreation area, utilizing not only Sunbeam's large splash pad water feature, but inflatable water slides, shaved ice, cold water and sodas, hotdogs, face painting and rentable pergolas – or outdoor garden features with shaded walkway or sitting areas, used for dining or leisure – and other fun in the sun.
“We had to redesign the splash pad feature, and we’re looking to put in more pergolas for people to camp out,” Eddie Cedeño, Deputy Director of Public Works, said.
The Splash Bash was funded by the Imperial Irrigation District and put into motion by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors (BOS) District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelly, Cedeño said. The park expected between 100 to 150 people, among them being IID employees, Sunbeam Park Rangers, the District 3 Supervisor and members of Imperial County Department of Public Works (ICDPW).
Cedeño took over Sunbeam in 2018, eventually meeting with Supervisor Mike Kelly to work on a safe activity for summertime.
Cedeño emphasized having safe water activities to keep children away from canals and other risky activities.
“We capitalized on [the funding] to expand the event to do more,” he said, motioning to the splash pad and water slides.
Octavio Leta, a community member, talked about how he and his family were invited by a friend to attend the Splash Bash. He said it was a good way to bring the kids out to enjoy the water activities.
Maria Lovotos said in Spanish she attended with her grandchildren. She said she was happy her grandchildren were having fun and enjoying the water slides. She was already enroute to Sunbeam, not knowing about the event until she got there, and decided to stay.
Kimberly Cortez, Administrative Analyst for ICDPW, explained the event also serves as an early July 4th celebration. Cortez said the Imperial Valley communities need activities like this to strengthen their bonds with one another after COVID-19.
Gil Rebollar, Public Information Officer for the County of Imperial, said the event is a great opportunity to show off the park and help the community cool off.
“Many might not be able to travel outside city limits, so here we are,” Rebollar explained, saying the kids and families deserve to have fun in their own hometown.
“It’s all for the kids and community," County Supervisor Mike Kelley said, "and it gives my heart pleasure to know that we’re doing something for them to have fun,” he said.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
