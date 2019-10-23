Cross Country
SAN DIEGO — Most local cross country teams were inactive this Saturday, as the Imperial Valley League took a week off between official meets. However, two Valley schools — Brawley and Holtville — decided to buck that and were part of the field at the Point Loma Invitational hosted by High Tech San Diego at NTC Park.
It was well that they did, as both schools performed well.
The highlight of the day was Viking junior Alan Jimenez’s first-place finish in the junior/senior boys 5K. His time of 15:51 was the fastest of the day, across all races. It was also a personal best and a Holtville High School record, besting Frankie Costales’s 15:56 mark set in 2006.
Jimenez’s performance was all the more impressive given that he (along with the rest of Holtville’s varsity runners) didn’t go at IVL Meet 1, owing to crossed wires regarding the meet’s start time.
Dogging his heels the whole way was Brawley’s Cristopher Carrillo, who also set new personal and school record with a time of 15:54.
On the girls’ side, Brawley’s Alissa Moreno was the top local finisher, taking fourth in the junior/senior 5K with a time of 19:51, which, keeping on trend, was a personal best and a Wildcat record.
Football
Bell Game reserved seating sells out in one day
EL CENTRO — Folks around town are excited about next week’s Bell Game, no doubt about it.
Tickets went on sale on Monday and already every single reserved seat — each of which went for $25 a pop — has been snapped up according to the Central Union Athletic Department.
Given the voracity of demand, AD Sandy Noujaim is confident that this year’s game will see Cal Jones Field at (or more likely slightly above) its nominal 6,000 person capacity, with everybody and each one of their aunts, uncles and assorted cousins eager to bear witness to what will be the second IVL-title deciding clash between the Brawley Wildcats and the hometown Spartans in as many years.
General admission tickets are still available at present, with entry for adults being $7 and students and seniors getting in at the slightly discounted rate of $5.
Tickets are being sold from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Central ASB office and from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Brawley.
